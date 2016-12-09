East Lincoln’s Michel signs to play at Pfeiffer
East Lincoln’s Taylor Michel recently signed to play baseball at Pfeiffer University. Michel, the Mustangs third baseman, is a three-year varsity letterman and was SD-7 all-conference in 2016. Pictured are seated left to right: Donna Michel (mother), Taylor Michel, Elaine Michel (grandmother). Standing left to right: Don Michel (grandfather), Chris Matile (head coach), Dan Duckworth (assistant coach), Garrett Michel (brother) and Stuart Brown (father).
Image courtesy of Contributed
