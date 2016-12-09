Home » Sports » East Lincoln’s Michel signs to play at Pfeiffer

East Lincoln’s Michel signs to play at Pfeiffer

East Lincoln’s Taylor Michel recently signed to play baseball at Pfeiffer University. Michel, the Mustangs third baseman, is a three-year varsity letterman and was SD-7 all-conference in 2016. Pictured are seated left to right: Donna Michel (mother), Taylor Michel, Elaine Michel (grandmother). Standing left to right: Don Michel (grandfather), Chris Matile (head coach), Dan Duckworth (assistant coach), Garrett Michel (brother) and Stuart Brown (father).

Image courtesy of Contributed

