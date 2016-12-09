Home » Sports » East Lincoln recognizes fall athletes

East Lincoln recognizes fall athletes

East Lincoln recently held its fall sports awards night recognizing individual athletes. The winners were Women’s Cross Country: Katelyn Patterson - Mustang Award, Olivia Humphrey - Most Valuable Runner; Men’s Cross Country: Bryston Walker - Mustang Award, Beck Classey - Most Valuable Runner; JV Volleyball: Sarah Soden - MVP; Varsity Volleyball: Kali Krenhbrink - Mustang Award; Grace Kinsch - MVP; Women’s Golf: Emily Stolzenhack - Mustang Award, Katie Cox - MVP; JV Men’s Soccer: Ryan Costner - MVP; Varsity Men’s Soccer: Josh Johnson - Mustang Award, Jake Dallin - MVP.

East Lincoln recently held its fall sports awards night recognizing individual athletes. The winners were Women’s Cross Country: Katelyn Patterson – Mustang Award, Olivia Humphrey – Most Valuable Runner; Men’s Cross Country: Bryston Walker – Mustang Award, Beck Classey – Most Valuable Runner; JV Volleyball: Sarah Soden – MVP; Varsity Volleyball: Kali Krenhbrink – Mustang Award; Grace Kinsch – MVP; Women’s Golf: Emily Stolzenhack – Mustang Award, Katie Cox – MVP; JV Men’s Soccer: Ryan Costner – MVP; Varsity Men’s Soccer: Josh Johnson – Mustang Award, Jake Dallin – MVP.

Image courtesy of Contributed

You must be logged in to post a comment Login