Deputies investigating church break-ins

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating several church break-ins that have occurred during the last week.

Deputies have responded to four church break-ins south of Lincolnton since Dec. 2. The most recent, at Long Shoals Wesleyan Church, was reported on Thursday. An X-Box and television were stolen and there were no signs of forced entry, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 3, deputies were dispatched to the Community Full Gospel Church on Gastonia Highway. A cleaner discovered the front area of the church had been ransacked and a number of items stolen including televisions, amplifier, speakers and a bass guitar. The items were valued at $1,650. Deputies believe the thieves entered through an unsecured window.

Deputies were dispatched on Dec. 5 to the Howard’s Creek Baptist Church on Highway 27 West after a church member discovered a window screen on the ground near a side window. Deputies believe a side door was pried open. The pastor’s study was ransacked and money for the church’s building fund had been stolen. Stolen in the break-in were a cash box, money and checks.

Deputies responded to a break-in at Trinity Second Chance Church on Laboratory Road on Wednesday. Church members arriving for a bible study discovered the main door in front of the church had been broken and was open. Stolen in the break-in were a bass guitar and case.

Deputies believe a break-in in Gaston County may be connected.

Deputies asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202, or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.