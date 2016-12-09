Criminal Charges — 12-9-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Susan Watson Autrey, 51, of 436 Chase Dr. in Iron Station was charged Nov. 29 with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering of a building and larceny.
- Aaron Dale Marr, 17, of 4359 Woodsbury Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Nov. 29 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Christopher Wayne Rudisill, 25, of 710 S. Government St. in Lincolnton was charged Nov. 29 with one count of failure to appear. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Steven Flavell, 47, of 1089 Alf Hoover Rd. in Vale was charged Nov. 29 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.
- Khalid Kristian Poole, 22, of 106 Tutt Dr. in Maiden was charged Nov. 29 with one count of larceny. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Devon Eugene Reedy, 23, of 2418 Sun Valley Tr. in Lincolnton was charged Nov. 29 with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance, obtaining property by false pretenses, conspiracy, possession of a schedule VI substance and two counts each of selling or delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of controlled drugs, equipment or paraphernalia.
- Dakota Bret Hull, 23, of 655 Tallent Rd. in Vale was charged Nov. 29 with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Andrew Thomas Dawson, 20, of 918 Tait St. in Lincolnton was charged Nov. 30 with one count of failure to comply. A $260 cash bond was set.
- Patrick Loy Little, Jr., 33, of 8010 Mountain Shore Dr. in Sherrills Ford was charged Nov. 30 with one count of unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A $3,500 secured bond was set.
- Matthew Hugh Black, 35, of 1447 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Nov. 30 with one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and misdemeanor larceny. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Mineka Gibson, 29, of 1749 Wandering Tr. in Lincolnton was charged Nov. 30 with one count each of second degree trespassing and simple assault and battery or affray.
- Nikki Nicole Thomas, 33, of 5261 Antler Dr. in Iron Station was charged Nov. 30 with one count of stalking.
- Terry Wayne Holden, 55, of 102 Ridgecrest Dr. in Stanley was charged Dec. 1 with one count of display of expired registration plate, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of failure to appear.
- Darlene Miller Lowe, 44, of 219 Fl Myers Rd. in Gastonia was charged Dec. 1 with one count each of failure to appear, failure to comply and civil order for arrest of child supports.
- James William Canipe, III, 22, of 132 Gantt Rd. in Vale was charged Dec. 1 with one count each of failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist delay and obstruction of public officer. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Ronald Little Little, 47, of 1526 Waddell St. in Charlotte was charged Dec. 1 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Aquil Giovonni Jackson, 30, of 1837 Amy Dr. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 1 with one count each of possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule III controlled substance. A $7,000 secured bond was set.
- Kelly Francis Grigg, 49, of 1411 Marble St. in Charlotte was charged Dec. 1 with one count of domestic violence protective order violation.
- Dana Michelle Matheson, 38, of 1610 Pioneer Rd. in Yadkinville, S.C. was charged Dec. 1 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, speed to elude arrest and no operator license. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Justin Ray Coleman, 26, of 103 Willis Bell Dr. in Bessemer City was charged Dec. 1 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possessing controlled drugs, equipment or paraphernalia and two counts of conspiracy. A $22,000 secured bond was set.
- Justin Lee Allen, 32, of 114 J K Drive in Bessemer City was charged Dec. 1 with one count each of conspiracy and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Ricky Nathaniel Pearson, 33, of 843 Carolina Mills Cir. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 1 with one count of failure to appear and civil order for arrest of child support. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- James Andrew Woods, Jr., 34, of 1278 Springdale Park Dr. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 1 with three counts of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Thomas Kent Little, II, 26, of 204 North Hawthorne in Mt. Holly was charged Dec. 2 with one count of failure to comply.
- Justin Ray Coleman, 26, of 103 Willis Bell Dr. in Bessemer City was charged Dec. 2 with one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Kelsey Leigh Cochrane, 33, of 2485 Swanson Rd. in Crouse was charged Dec. 2 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jordan Lee Abee, 26, of 2670 Sentry Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 2 with one count each of false imprisonment common law, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats
- Chad David Garver, 39, of 1492 Timberhill Tr. in Lincolnton was charged Dec. 2 with one count of fugitive from justice. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
