Cat Square Parade coming up

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Visitors from neighboring states and counties will gather on Saturday afternoon for a first-hand look at the charm and tradition of western Lincoln County during the 43rd annual Cat Square Christmas Parade.

The Cat Square Christmas Parade has been a Lincoln County fixture since 1973, when a Trinity Lutheran Church youth group planned the inaugural event. The celebration is rooted in tradition, with horse-drawn floats and its old-timey southern appeal makes for an atmosphere truly its own.

“We consider this to be a community coming together as we have always done in the past,” organizer Jamie Houser said. “We certainly try to put the Christmas spirit into the parade while keeping it unique. The route runs along a country road and the most significant crowds gather around the Cat Square. This parade started as an idea by a youth group and now here we are 43 years later, much bigger, but still with the same simplicity of signing up and showing up to participate.”

The newly elected ceremonial mayor of Cat Square, John Leatherman, will headline the parade alongside his family in a Dollywood buggy pulled by a Super M pulling tractor. Leatherman will follow in the footsteps of 2015 mayor Harvey Leatherman, a distant relative, after being elected by residents in and around Cat Square last weekend.

Kim Houser Jenkins and Gene Sain, two West Lincoln High School graduates who were inducted into the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame in June, will serve as the grand marshals. Jenkins is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the West Lincoln High School girls basketball program, parlaying that success into a collegiate career at Gardner-Webb University. Sain was a standout fullback and linebacker who led the team in tackles during a three-year stretch where West Lincoln lost a total of six games.

The parade will feature local church choirs singing Christmas hymns and the West Lincoln High School marching band. Spectators will see floats pulled by horses and others pulled by tractors down the country roads. The crew at Fulbright Lumber is the talk of the town each year when they reveal their eccentric homemade float on the day of the parade.

“We have some participants who will show up with homemade floats,” Houser said. “We have one in particular, Fulbright Lumber, who has been doing it for many years. Mr. Fulbright has always kept his float a secret and we won’t know what it is this year until the day of the parade. It’s always exciting to see what he comes up with each and every year.”

Those participating in the parade this year will begin lining up on Zur Leonard Road at 1 p.m. The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Zur Leonard Road and Houser Road, ending at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Cat Square Road and Bill Sain Road.

Image courtesy of LTN File