Boy forgoes birthday presents, donates to Hesed House

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Thomas Winebarger didn’t want presents for himself for his most recent birthday. Instead, he asked his family, friends and relatives give him money, which he then donated to Lincoln County’s only homeless shelter, Hesed House of Hope. The idea came about when Winebarger, who just turned eight, did something that children do all the time — eavesdropped on an adult conversation.

“I overheard mommy and daddy talking about how much it takes to run the place,” he said. “I wanted to help them pay for the electricity.”

Winebarger raised more than $750, which he presented to Hesed House board chair Kenny Long at their monthly board meeting on Tuesday, along with handmade Christmas cards that he and his friends made while attending his birthday party.

Early in November, Winebarger went with his family to volunteer at the Hesed House and overheard his parents, Danielle and Gary Rudisill, talking to other adults about what it costs to keep the shelter going and how they were always searching for donations and funding.

When Winebarger told Danielle Rudisill that he wanted to donate his birthday gifts to Hesed House, she admitted that at first she was shocked.

“For any seven-year-old to want to donate all of their birthday gifts to a charity is amazing but shocking,” she said. “I asked him ‘are you sure about this’ and his response was ‘yes, I’m going to get a bunch of stuff at Christmas anyway so let’s help them instead.’”

Long said he was told that Winebarger and his family came to the shelter to help out and it made such an impact on Winebarger that he wanted to donate the money he received as gifts for his birthday.

“It’s remarkable that this made such an impact on his life,” he said. “There’s not many eight-year-olds that would be willing to do that. It speaks well for not just him but his family as well.”

The giving will go on because Winebarger’s generosity made an impact on his younger sister, Samantha Rudisill, she decided that, in lieu of presents for her birthday in January, she’s going to hold a “pounding” for goods that the Hesed House may need such as towels, sheets and toiletries.

The Hesed House is currently operating under budget shortfalls especially given that the demands for shelter during the colder months. Donations can be made to the Hesed House of Hope online through PayPal on the shelter’s website at www.Hesed-Lincoln.org. Contributions can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1633, Lincolnton, N.C. 28093. All donations made to the shelter are tax-deductible. Those who want to volunteer or have questions about donations can send an email to HowtohelpHHH@hotmail.com.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard