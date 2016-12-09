Around Town — 12-9-16

TODAY

Craft bazaar

Lincoln County Senior Center, located at 514 S. Academy St. in Lincolnton will host a Christmas craft bazaar on the first floor, multi-purpose room from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information call (704) 732-9053.

Chorus

Denver United Methodist Church, located at 3910 Highway 16 N. in Denver will host the East Lincoln Community Chorus for “A Nutty Crackin’ Christmas” at 7:30 p.m.

Christmas play

Charity Christian School, located at 113 Charity Church Rd. in Lawndale will host a Christmas play, “The Kind Christmas Visitors” at 7 p.m.

Christmas activities

The Gaston County Senior Center, located at 1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy. in Dallas will host a free senior adult Christmas party from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. featuring entertainment by Marti Vanderlip, dancing, refreshments and lots of door prizes. A Christmas dance will also be held from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. with the entertainment by “The Country Bucks”. The cost for the dance is $5. For more information call (704) 922-2170.

Santa Claus

Morgan’s Ice Cream Parlor, located at 1619 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host Santa Claus from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. A free picture with Santa will be provided to anyone who donates a gift to the Toys for Tots.

SATURDAY

Chorus

Denver United Methodist Church, located at 3910 Highway 16 N. in Denver will host the East Lincoln Community Chorus for “A Nutty Crackin’ Christmas” at 2 p.m.

‘Punkin Chunkin’

NLHS Engineering Club will host “Punkin Chunkin” behind the Pumpkin Center Fire Department, located at 2911 Lee Lawing Rd. in Lincolnton. NL, WL, and LHS will each bring catapults and trebuchets to launch pumpkins.

Fellowship meal

Laboratory UMC, located at 1850 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton will host a fellowship meal at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. For more information call (704) 735-6605.

Motorcycle run

Toys for Tots of Lincolnton will host a motorcycle run at 11 a.m. beginning at Ingle’s, located at 2130 E. Main St. in Lincolnton.

SUNDAY

Choir

Boger City Baptist Church, located at 2201 East Main St. in Lincolnton will present “We Remember, Rejoice, Worship” by The Adult Choir at 10:30 a.m. and The Power of the King by Jr. Saints Choir at 6 p.m.

Cantata

The annual Christmas Cantata performed by the joint choirs of Daniels Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church will be held at 4 p.m. at Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Road in Lincolnton.

Musical

Center View Baptist Church, located at 3976 East Maiden Rd. in Maiden will host a Christmas musical “Christmas…We Believe” at 6 p.m. For more information call (828) 428-3086.

Clothes giveaway

New Hope Baptist Church, located at 5186 Hope Rd. in Vale will host a “Shop Until You Drop” clothes giveaway in the fellowship hall from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. All sizes in women, men and children clothes will be available. For more information call (704) 462-4010.

MONDAY

Christmas dinner

The Coalition of Churches will have its annual covered dish Christmas dinner at 7 p.m. The dinner will be held at Hinton Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 830 Car Farm Rd. in Lincolnton. All ministers in the Lincolnton area are encouraged to attend.