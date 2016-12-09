McCall, Permenter settle into Board of Commissioners seats

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Anita McCall and Rich Permenter took their seats on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Monday. Monday’s induction ceremony served as the culmination of years of hard work for the two Republicans who persevered after coming up short during the 2014 primary election.

Since Election Day, McCall and Permenter have been on a crash course, familiarizing themselves with all of the intricacies of county government. County Manager Kelly Atkins organized a three-day orientation comprised of approximately 30 meetings with various department heads where the two new commissioners were updated on current budgets and projects in addition to future needs and goals.

“The orientation process was pretty intensive. It was like sipping from a fire hose,” said Permenter, a Navy veteran. “I was pretty impressed with the material and the sheer amount of information they gave us to read up on at the presentations. The topics in general were not substantively different from the kind of topics you have to address if you’re in command of a fleet of ships. You have your personnel, a budget and the facility itself and its physical condition. The part that’s a little bit different for me is the Department of Social Services, that’s not my strong suit in terms of background and knowledge. Those types of programs are the ones I’m least familiar with, but DSS delivered an absolutely incredible, matter-of-fact presentation, as did all of the departments.”

The new board hit the ground running on Monday night, presiding over a three-hour meeting that featured eight zoning hearings and four industrial incentive grant proposals. McCall, who has chaired Lincolnton’s planning and zoning board in recent years, transitioned seamlessly during Monday’s joint meeting with the Lincoln County planning board.

“It was exactly what I expected and I think my experience on the city’s planning board has prepared me to step into the role of a county commissioner,” McCall said. “I’ve already been trained for these types of hearings and I’ve been educated on the difference between quasi-judicial and legislative and what the law requires in either of those cases. I thought our first meeting went very well.”

Both commissioners doubled down on their campaign platforms, insisting that nothing has changed now that they’ve gotten their first taste of life on the board.

“I have not changed what I said during the campaign one bit,” Permenter said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that you never get everything that you want, but my priorities remain unchanged.”

Permenter identified his top three priorities, in no particular order, as fostering economic development, facilitating cross-county communication and working with citizens to develop a plan for the future of Lincoln County.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that citizen involvement and awareness is the key to making Lincoln County government more responsive and effective,” Permenter said. “Those of us who are older and retired have the time, but we’re missing a whole demographic of people who are still working and raising a family. There’s got to be some way to get the information out there to these people so that they really understand what’s going on and it’s important for them to have an opportunity to voice their opinion.”

McCall has not wavered from her support of a “no-kill” animal shelter, which remains her top priority, alongside the development of proper infrastructure to facilitate successful growth in eastern Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. inside the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of LTN File