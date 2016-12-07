Woman charged with stealing diamond ring, guitar

Staff report

A 29-year-old Iron Station woman has been charged with stealing a diamond ring and a Fender guitar from her mother.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Teresa Shipes Hoyle, of Hudson Poultry Road, stole a diamond ring in 2014 and a Fender Stratocaster in 2015. She was arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies said Hoyle confessed to her mother and detectives that she stole the items and pawned them at Boger City Pawn. The items were not recovered.

Hoyle was charged with one felony count of larceny, two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one misdemeanor count of larceny. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO