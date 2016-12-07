Wolves travel to Reidsville on Friday

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

When the Lincolnton Wolves travel to Reidsville this Friday night, it will be familiar territory.

This will be the fourth time that the two schools have met in the playoffs, and all of the games have been played at Reidsville.

Just last year, the two teams met in the second round. Lincolnton, the number six seed, moved on to the third round with a convincing 36-6 win over the third seeded Rams.

In 2013, the two teams met in the third round when the Wolves were a nine seed. Reidsville, seeded fourth, hung on for a 13-10 victory ending the season for Lincolnton.

In 2001 the teams met for the first time ever, prior to the playoffs being subdivided. So the 8-3 Wolves, a number nine seed, traveled to number eight Reidsville, who was 10-1. Lincolnton shocked Reidsville on that night with a 31-7 first-round win. The Wolves then defeated East Rutherford and Shelby before losing at Burlington-Cummings 17-14 in the 2A Western finals.

So the teams have some history, and have built a little bit of a rivalry through the years.

Reidsville has won 15 state championships since 1930, more than any other school in the state. The Rams have won five state titles since 2002, with 2009 being their most recent.

This Reidsville team is led by their defense. The Rams have allowed just 95 points all season, or just under seven points a game. In fact, Reidsville did not allow a single point in conference play, outscoring their Mid-State 2A opponents 333-0.

Linebacker Jasahn Rankin, a sophomore, leads the team in tackles with 108. Not far behind is senior Brandon Lee with 103. Lee, a defensive lineman, has 15 of the Rams 33 sacks this season.

Senior defensive back Austin Chestnut leads the Reidsville secondary. Chestnut has six of the team’s 11 interceptions this year.

While the team may be led by the defense, the Rams offense is very good too. Reidsville has scored 748 points in 2016, an average of 53 per game.

The offense is led by quarterback Tanner Wilson. The senior has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards and 35 touchdowns. Wilson has thrown only four interceptions all season.

Wilson’s top target is Chestnut, who plays wide receiver on offense. Chestnut has 41 receptions for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior Jalen Foster is next with 29 catches for 511 yards. Foster has hauled in seven touchdown passes.

Isaac Hill might be the number three receiver on this deep team. Hill, a junior, has 12 catches for 289 yards. Half of his receptions have gone for scores.

As for running the football, Bryson Durham leads quite a large group of ball carriers with 618 yards on 59 carries. Durham has 12 rushing touchdowns. Jaron Letterlough is next with 498 yards on 92 carries. The senior has 14 rushing touchdowns.

The Rams have had 12 different players run the football this season, and 10 of those have scored touchdowns.

Reidsville is 14-0 for a reason. This will be the Wolves toughest test so far.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN