Wolves, Mustangs recognize top performances

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

For Lincolnton, last Friday night’s record-setting performance led to a win over Hendersonville, and advanced the Wolves to the 2A Western Regional finals for the second consecutive season.

Lincolnton scored a record 72 points in the third round playoff game, surpassing the previous county record of 71 that the Wolves scored in a 1963 win over Chase.

But for East Lincoln, it was just the opposite. The Mustangs, already playing without senior Cameron Dollar due to an illness, saw Jalen Frazier injure an ankle on the game’s first play.

Playing without two of their key offensive weapons, the Mustangs were shut out for the first time under head coach Mike Byus. You have to go back to 2004 to find the last time East Lincoln was held scoreless, when they were shutout in back to back games by West Lincoln and Lincolnton.

It was also the third time in the last four seasons that the Mustangs season ended with a loss at Monroe.

But win or lose, teams always have players that stand out with their play. Cordel Littlejohn had a record-setting night for the Wolves. The junior quarterback completed 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 427 yards and 8 touchdowns. The eight scoring passes is a new county record, breaking the previous record of 7 held by former East Lincoln quarterback Chazz Surratt and current Mustang Marcus Graham.

Littlejohn has completed 63 percent of his passes this season for 3,580 yards and 49 touchdowns, while throwing only six interceptions.

Xavier McClain continues to put up big numbers in the run game. Against Hendersonville, McClain ran for 237 yards on 20 carries, with a touchdown. The senior now has 2,117 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2016, averaging more than 10 yards per carry.

Sage Surratt has been a standout every week. Not only is he a great offensive player, but Surratt has been a key member of the Lincolnton defense all season. Last Friday, the senior recorded 1o tackles, including a sack of Hendersonville quarterback Alex Williford.

On the offensive side, it was just another typical record-setting night for Surratt. The wide receiver had 11 catches for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Wolves third round playoff game. Surratt now owns the career touchdown reception record in North Carolina with 79, previously held by Mohamed Massaquoi of Independence in the early 2000’s. Surratt also broke the single season record for receiving yards, which was actually set just a few weeks back. Surratt has 2,031 receiving yards this season with 27 touchdowns.

Senior wideout Langdon Givens had 4 touchdown receptions of his own Friday night, on six receptions for 159 yards. Givens also ran in 3 two-point conversions in the game, scoring 30 of the Wolves 72 points. Givens has 1,013 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 2016.

Jacob Davis also played well for the Lincolnton defense. The senior linebacker had 8 tackles against Hendersonville, including a sack.

For East Lincoln, the defense played really well against Monroe. The Mustangs allowed three touchdowns, but two came on very short drives following turnovers.

Senior Trevor Childers was again a solid leader. The linebacker recorded 10 tackles in his final game as a Mustang, with a tackle for loss and a sack of Monroe quarterback Trey Shepherd.

Childers was also a bright spot on the Mustang offense, running for 72 yards on 16 carries against the Redhawks. Childers finished the season with 937 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Dalton Salerno, another senior playing in his final game for East Lincoln, also had 10 tackles. Salerno was a steady force for the Mustang defense all season long.