Home » Local News » Lincoln County Schools Honor Roll » West Lincoln Middle School – A Honor Roll

West Lincoln Middle School – A Honor Roll

8th Grade

Bumgarner, Emma Grace

Burgin, Amber Faith

Cable, Trendon

Chapman, Maggie Lyn

Chapman, Morgan Hope

Christopher, Kristlyn Taylor

Coffey, Josiah David

Cole, Aaliyah Loraine

Coltrane, Ramsey Hunter

Cornwell, Caleb Carl

Crespo, Lance Dale

Daniels, Jamya Eshae

Dellinger, Camden Austin

Duncan, Samuel David

Eurey, Ashlynn Nicole

Flowers, Austin Cecil

Galleto, Angel Ana Maye Vite

Garmon, Jacob James

Gilmore, Kaley Moree

Gomez, Alexis Arianna

Hallman, Alexzia Faith

Harrelson, William Clay

Heavner, Brogan Michelle

Hefner, Jannalee Ruth

Helms, Callie Elyse

Hoffman, Langston Fisher

Houser, Austin Shane

Howell, Morgan Leigh

Kelly, Holden Keith

Lail, Alexis Leighann

Lail, Bailey Aliza

Leonard, Colton Lee

Lowery, Joslyn Annette

Mashburn, Colby Lee

Matney, Leah Joan

Mejia, Vanessa

Melanson, Cory James

Melton, Carmen Jade

Murray, Makenzie Nicole

Neal, Tatiana Marie

Neal, Wesley Chrystian

Pardo, Kirstin Marie

Parker, Jessica Marie

Pena, Maria-Jose

Pfeifer, Katalyn Leila

Propst, Mckenzie Joann

Ramirez Cordero, Adilene

Reep, Gwyneth Arden

Reinhardt, Halee Creed

Riley, Jordan Elizabeth

Romero Jimenez, Emily

Rye, Evan Cecil

Santos, Lance Willis

Scott, Justin Michael

Spencer, Ethan Blake

Stamey, Addison Grace

Steele, Lucas Dayne

Stewart, Luke Bradford

Wiley, Gracie Anne

 

7th Grade

Adams, Mason Grey

Bailey, Allison Leigh

Baxter, Abigail Nichole

Branch, Laci Jordan

Carroll, Morgan Leigh

Cook, Johnathon Charles

Godfrey, Etta Grayce

Grose, Clayton Kole

Hager, Kara Cheyenne

Hallman, Zachary Alexander

Hastings, Haley Breann

Hedrick, Xandor Lance

Hendrick, Logan Randall

Hight, Elizabeth Faye

Lee, Rebeka Grace

Mason, Brett Thomas

Otero, Kimberly Torres

Pavon, Joshua Stephen

Scronce, Alyssa Nicole

Scronce, Chloe Allyson

Shidal, Ayden Jones

Short, Blake Rylan

Short, Chevy Dale

Shull, Kristina Marie

Shutt, Genevieve Rose

Skidmore, Kara Brooke

Smock, Ashlyn Marie

Somers, JonCole Wesley

Stoller, Owen Chip

Vazquez, Jaden Ashton

Wehunt, Kayla Leigh

Wehunt, Kemp Winfield

Wriston, Alexia Nicholle

Wyant, Charles Thomas

 

6th Grade

Armstrong, Caslin Paisley

Armstrong, Dillon Scott

Avery, Mason Kade

Bieberich, Anna Rose

Black, Ashton Dillon

Black, James Brian

Butler, Seth Curtis

Carpenter, Johnathan William

Chhit, Nhim Kayla

Coltrane, Demi Reese

Cook, Taylor Scott

Craig, Cassie Alise

Crouse, Alyssa Renee

Derby, Kellie Quinn

Douglas, Kaitlyn Nicole

Eaker, Lance Alston

Elmore, Keely Necole

Elmore, Virginia Grace

Fortenberry, Lacey Marie

Hopkins, Matthew David

Houser, Connor Luke

Hoyle, David Arthur

Hull, Grayam Christian

Huss, Bailey Jean

Huss, Sydney McCall

Jenkins, Ashton Rose

Johnson, Heather Marie

Kester, Nathaniel Delon

King, Jonathan Nathaniel

LaBauch, Brooke Leighann

Leonard, Jesse Marie

Leonard, Mason Reed

Lowery, Savanna Nicole Lynn

Matney, Miriam Jael

Mitchell, Savannah Faith

Monge, Natasha

Murray, Ashlin Paige

Norman, Chloe McCall

Payne, Madison Lynn

Romero Jimenez, Natalie

Rye, Nathan Gabriel

Saine, Andy Monroe

Sellers, Joel Robert

Short, Caleb Andrew

Soto-Aguilar, Mark Anthony

Stoller, Emilie Noelle

Warlick, Parker Boyd

White, Evelynn Gwyn-Rosemary

Williams, Evangelia Grayce

Wright, Gabrielle Josephine

Yates, Lauren Noelle

You must be logged in to post a comment Login