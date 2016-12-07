Sports Briefs

Lincolnton Recreation Dept. to hold youth dodgeball league

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation Department will hold an organizational meeting for a church youth group dodgeball league on Tuesday, December 13 at the Lentz Recreation Center at Betty G. Ross Park. Interested teams should have a representative at this league meeting. Team representatives will meet at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.

North Piedmont 3A/4A announces cross-country all-conference

North Lincoln had six individuals named to the North Piedmont 3A/4A all-conference cross-country team.

Chandler McCaslin and Alyssa Galvin made the women’s all-conference squad, and Brian Risse, Austin Hilburn, Jackson Cathey and Cole Ferraro were named to the men’s team.

The Knights and the Lady Knights both finished second in the conference.

The women’s Runner of the Year was Holly Bailey of Lake Norman, and the men’s Runner of the Year was Mooresville’s Zachary Mercer.

Coaches of the Year were Mike Reitmeyer of Lake Norman (women) and Kevin Gregg of Mooresville (men).

North Piedmont 3A/4A announces volleyball all-conference

North Lincoln placed two players on the North Piedmont 3A/4A all-conference volleyball team. Emilee Webber and Lily Loeffler represented the Lady Knights on the squad. North Lincoln finished with a conference record of 8-6, good for fourth place.

Ashley Hawkins of North Iredell was named Player of the Year, and Natalie Tribble, also of North Iredell, was named Coach of the Year.

North Piedmont 3A/4A announces tennis all-conference

North Lincoln’s McKenzie Jones was the only Lady Knight to be named to the North Piedmont 3A/4A all-conference tennis team. North Lincoln finished in fifth place in the conference, with Lake Norman claiming the championship. Lake Norman’s Lauren Gish was named Player of the Year, and Christie Warren, also from Lake Norman, was named Coach of the Year.

East Lincoln to host Winter Baseball Camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs baseball team will be holding a Winter Baseball Camp beginning in January.

The camp is broken up into two age groups, ages 6-10 and ages 11-15, and is designed for baseball players who are serious about getting ready for the upcoming recreation, travel, showcase, middle school or high school seasons. Each age group has two sessions to choose from or you can participate in both at a reduced rate.

Athletes can choose a defensive session that focuses on individual fundamentals, players can choose infield, pitching, or catching work. There is also an offensive session that focuses on developing power, using the whole field, count-hitting and developing the mental approach to hitting.

Camp will run every Sunday for six consecutive weeks beginning January 8. The camp will be held at Triple Crown Baseball facility in Denver.

You can get a registration form at the East Lincoln High School office, the Triple Crown Baseball facility, the East Lincoln baseball website www.leaguelineup.com/eastlincolnbaseball, or email Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact Coach Scott Garrett at Triple Crown or Coach Matile at East Lincoln High School.

East Lincoln hosting Winter Softball Camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs softball team will be holding a Winter Softball Camp beginning in January. The camp will be every Sunday for six weeks beginning January 8 and continuing through February 12. The camp will go from from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Triple Crown Baseball/Softball facility.

The camp will be broken down into defensive and offensive time, switching every other week. In the offensive section of camp, your daughter will be involved in multiple drills to improve her bunting, bat speed, using the whole field, power, base running, and conditioning. In the defensive session of camp coaches will go into great detail on proper throwing mechanics, grips and situational pitching.

Catchers will learn the basics of blocking, fielding their position, receiving and proper footwork for throw downs. Infielders will work on proper fielding position, throwing position, automatic outs and the bonus plays.

You can get registration forms at Triple Crown indoor baseball/softball facility, East Lincoln High School or contact Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact Coach Matile or Coach Scott Garrett, owner of Triple Crown.