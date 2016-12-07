Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Basketball

North Lincoln at East Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

Swimming

North Lincoln at North Iredell  3 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 8

No games scheduled

 

Friday, Dec. 9

Basketball

North Iredell at North Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

East Gaston at West Lincoln 6:30 p.m.

 

Football

1A West: Mitchell at Murphy  7:30 p.m.

1A East: Southside at Plymouth  7:30 p.m.

1AA West: Mt. Airy at West Montgomery  7:30 p.m.

1AA East: Tarboro at Wallace-Rose Hill  7:30 p.m.

2A West: Lincolnton at Reidsville  7:30 p.m.

2A East: Edenton-Holmes at South Columbus  7:30 p.m.

2AA West: Monroe at Shelby  7:30 p.m.

2AA East: Northside-Jacksonville at Clinton  7:30 p.m.

3A West: South Point at Hibriten  7:30 p.m.

3A East: Rocky Mount at Havelock  7:30 p.m.

3AA West: Hickory Ridge at Weddington  7:30 p.m.

3AA East: Jacksonville at Eastern Guilford  7:30 p.m.


4A West: GSO-Dudley at Charlotte Catholic  7:30 p.m.

4A East: Cape Fear at Scotland County  7:30 p.m.

4AA West: Vance at GSO-Page  7:30 p.m.

4AA East: Wake Forest at Middle Creek  7:30 p.m.

