Officials ask for help to find missing teens

Staff report

The Lincolnton Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing teenagers.

John David Charles, 13, was reported missing on Tuesday and is believed to have run away from home, according to a press release from the LPD. Officers said he is African American, 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds and is a frequent runaway. Officers said he is known to spend time in the areas of Betty Ross Park, City Park, the Lincolnton Rail Trail, the Lincolnton Public Library, the Christian Ministries soup kitchen, East Pine Street, Mauney Drive and the Oaklawn community.

Officers asked that anyone who locates Charles call the LPD at (704) 736-8900 or call 9-1-1.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Madison Olivia Burnette, 15, was last see at her home on Nov. 25. Deputies received a missing person report on Tuesday.

Deputies said she left her home with two females in a black Honda. She was described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes who is 5-foot-4 and weights around 100 pounds. She has a tattoo of an infinity symbol on her left forearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burnette is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.

