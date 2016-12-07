North Lincoln’s Parker signs with Francis Marion
North Lincoln’s Karson Parker recently signed to play softball at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina. Parker hit .438 as a junior for the Lady Knights, with 26 runs scored. Pictured are seated left to right: Stephen Parker (father); Karson Parker, Julie Parker (mother), and James Parker (stepfather). Standing left to right: Jon Carpenter (Athletic Director), Jacob London (assistant coach), Breanna Tapp (head softball coach), Neill Tapp (assistant coach) and Zachary Beam (Assistant Principal).
Image courtesy of Contributed
