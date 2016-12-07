Mustangs win season opener

Staff report

Just three days after the Mustangs football season had come to a close, East Lincoln opened their basketball season with a 53-47 win at Hibriten in Chip Ashley’s debut as head coach.

Trailing by a point late in the second quarter, the Mustangs closed the half on a 12-2 run to take a 26-17 into the locker room at the break. East Lincoln then made good on 12 of their 16 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The Mustangs offense was well balanced, with four players scoring in double figures. Junior Coleson Leach led the way with a career high 14 points. John Bean, a sophomore, had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals and sophomore Sidney Dollar nearly had a double-double with 10 points and 9 rebounds. Another sophomore, Allden Horne, had a career high 10 points.

Anderson Keller led Hibriten with a game-high 28 points. No other Panther scored in double figures.

The win was the 42nd straight regular season victory for East Lincoln dating back to 2013. The Mustangs will host North Lincoln tonight.

East Lincoln 11 15 13 14 – 53

Hibriten 12 5 15 15 – 47

East Lincoln: Coleson Leach 14, John Bean 12, Sidney Dollar 10,

Allden Horne 10, B. Zirkle 5, Matz 2, L. Zirkle 0, Cureton 0.

Hibriten: Anderson Keller 28, Felder 5, Barlowe 2, Keller 4, McBride 5, Brown 3.

Girls: East Lincoln 62, Hibriten 20

Destiny Johnson just missed a triple-double with 29 points, 19 rebounds, 9 steals, 5 blocks and 3 assists as the Lady Mustangs cruised past the Lady Panthers 62-20 in a nonconference game.

Ciara McClain added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Eboni Tinsley had 9 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and did not commit a turnover.

East Lincoln improved to 1-1 on the season.

East Lincoln 19 19 10 14 – 62

Hibriten 4 4 7 5 – 20

East Lincoln: Destiny Johnson 29, Caira McClain 14, Tinsley 9, Tadlock 4, Begley 4,

Brewster 2.