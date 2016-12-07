Mustang’s Duckworth Region VI Assistant Coach of the Year

Staff report

Longtime East Lincoln assistant baseball coach Dan Duckworth was recently named 2016 Assistant Coach of the Year for Region VI by the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.

Duckworth has been an assistant varsity baseball coach at East Lincoln High School since 2004. Before becoming an assistant at East Lincoln, Duckworth spent over 15 years volunteering at the East Lincoln Optimist Club. Coach Duckworth currently oversees the Mustang pitching staff and field maintenance. East Lincoln head baseball coach Chris Matile said that Duckworth puts in endless hours assisting in youth camps, field maintenance, which is one of the top fields in the area if not the state, and this award is well deserved.

“Coach Duck is the ultimate team player,” said Matile. As an assistant he is willing to take on any task and take ownership over it. He does a great job and takes great pride in developing our pitchers and assisting in our off season workouts, as well as keeping our field in top notch shape. I am very thankful to have Coach Duck by my side not only on the field but as a friend. From the entire baseball program and East Lincoln High School, congrats Coach Duck”