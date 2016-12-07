Lady Knights Webber to play volleyball at Catawba Valley
North Lincoln’s Emilee Webber recently signed to play volleyball at Catawba Valley. Webber played in 242 sets for the Lady Knights, and averaged 5.8 assists per set. She had 108 aces and 59 kills. Webber had 471 digs on the defensive side. Pictured are seated left to right: Bryon Webber (father), Emilee Webber and Melinda Webber (mother). Standing left to right: Lynn Rhyne (North Lincoln volleyball coach), Shannon Hudson (Catawba Valley head coach) and Mark Wimberley (Catawba Valley assistant coach).
Image courtesy of Contributed
