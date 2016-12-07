John Leatherman named mayor of Cat Square

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The votes are in and John Leatherman has been elected to serve as the 43rd mayor of Cat Square.

“This is a total surprise,” Leatherman said. “I didn’t really expect to be nominated and I wasn’t even aware that I had been nominated until I got the call. I’m very humbled that the community thought well enough of me to vote me in as the new mayor of Cat Square. My dad is 83 and I think he’s just as happy as I am to see somebody in the family win this honor. ”

Leatherman, a West Lincoln High School graduate, operates Leatherman Farms in Vale, where he grows crops and raises cattle and poultry. He lives with his wife, Carly, and their three children on Cat Square Road, where he has lived all his life.

“We have a close-knit community here in western Lincoln County,” Leatherman said. “There’s usually hardly ever any problems out this way. People around here are quick to help others whenever they might be in need of some assistance.”

Leatherman is a long-time member of the Lincoln County Shrine Club, serving as president of the club for the past year. The Shriners are a fraternity based on fun, fellowship and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief and truth.

“I’ve been a Shriner for 24 years,” Leatherman said. “The Lincoln County Shrine Club has helped keep me involved in the community and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as a Shriner. I’ll be passing on my responsibilities as president to the next guy on the day of the Cat Square Christmas Parade.”

The ceremonial mayor of Cat Square becomes an instant local celebrity and Leatherman said his family and friends have been giving him a hard time since the election.

“It’s been good,” Leatherman said. “They all like to pick with me and carry on about my new title. Now they greet me with a ‘Hello, Mr. Mayor’ and ask me about what changes I’ll be bringing to Cat Square during my term.”

Leatherman will be honored Saturday afternoon at the Cat Square Christmas Parade where he’ll be featured alongside his family on a homemade float pulled by a tractor.

Image courtesy of Contributed