Beam, Oakes named to county leadership posts

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A changing of the guard occurred during the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Newly elected commissioners Anita McCall and Rich Permenter were officially sworn in, replacing long-time commissioner Alex Patton and former chairwoman Cecelia Martin. Bill Beam was chosen to serve as the board’s new chairman following a unanimous vote and Martin Oakes was elected as vice chairman. Carrol Mitchem, the former vice-chair, will take over for Patton as the board’s appointments coordinator. Beam and Oakes are both in their first terms as commissioners.

“It’s humbling and rewarding at the same time,” Beam said. “I look at it as a challenge and I actually just signed up for a class in January that’s designed specifically for new board chairs. My job as chair is to make sure that all of the board members are heard. They were all equally elected by the voters of Lincoln County and I want to make sure that they have more than an ample opportunity to express their opinions and thoughts on whatever issue that we may be working on.”

The board has taken steps to become more transparent in recent years and Beam wants that relationship between commissioners and citizens to continue to progress under his leadership. He plans to implement a number of changes focused on making the bi-monthly meetings more “customer friendly.”

“A lot of people that come to our county commissioner meetings, it’s the first meeting that they’ve ever been to,” Beam said. “With that in mind, there are a few things that I want to do differently. When we come to our consent agenda I’m going to turn it over to our county manager so that he can briefly discuss what these items are to make sure the general public knows that we’re not hiding anything away inside a consent agenda. Also, we will not go into closed session without informing the public of what will be discussed. Finally, our county attorney is going to be much more active in our actions and the decisions we make in terms of zoning and any quasi-judicial hearings we may have.”

Beam said he didn’t actively pursue the role of chairman, but now that he has been elected he will approach the job with the dedication it deserves. He’s optimistic about what the future holds for the board with the new additions of McCall and Permenter and the return of Mitchem for a fourth term.

“I think each individual board is unique,” Beam said. “I’m very comfortable with Mrs. McCall and Mr. Permenter because we became very familiar with one another two years ago when they ran in the 2014 primary when Martin and I were elected. Through the numerous campaign events and forums we learned a lot about each other and what each of our priorities are. I have really enjoyed the time I’ve spent getting to know them. Rich has a great deal of experience through his career in the Marine Corps and Anita as well with her experience in engineering and design.”

The elections of chairman and vice chairman are held each December.

