Lincolnton man charged with gas station robbery

Staff report

A Lincolnton man has been charged with robbing a gas station in the city.

Jessie Allen Adams, 30, of 851 Carolina Mill Circle, was charged by the Lincolnton Police Department with using a knife to rob the One Stop gas station, located at 401 W. Main Street in Lincolnton, of an undisclosed amount of money on Monday. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Detectives said clues at the scene, video surveillance and a canvass of the neighborhood led them to Adams as a suspect.

Officers went to his home, which is near the gas station, and found the mask and clothing used during the robbery, in addition to crack cocaine that was packaged for sale. Officers said they also found currency that they believe was stolen during the robbery.

Adams was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to sell cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Officers said Adams has previous Lincoln County convictions for felony breaking and entering, felony attempted first degree burglary, felony second degree burglary, felony larceny, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor larceny, simple assault and driving while impaired.

Image courtesy of LPD