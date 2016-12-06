Another charter school proposed for Lincoln County

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln County may be home to a second charter school by 2018.

An application for a new charter school was filed by Aaron Hoegle of Denver with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Office of Charter Schools.

West Lake Preparatory Academy would be located in eastern Lincoln County and would operate under the nonprofit Lincoln Charter Education Foundation, in partnership with the “education management organization” Charter Schools USA (CSUSA), which managers charter schools in seven states. The Lincoln Charter Education Foundation, according to the application, was initially created by state Rep. Jason Saine and former county commissioner Tom Anderson, who will each serve on the school’s board. The application says a waitlist of more than 1,000 students at Lincoln Charter School, the only charter school currently operating in Lincoln County, led Saine to create the foundation. Hoegle is listed as the foundation’s president, Anderson as its vice president and Saine as its treasurer. Preston Curtis, the son of state Sen. David Curtis, is listed as the board’s secretary. Former Lincoln County educator Glenda Walker and attorney Mathias Hunnoval round out the board’s membership.

Hoegle has not responded to a request for comment.

CSUSA manages several charter schools in North Carolina, including Cabarrus Charter Academy, Langtree Charter Academy and Cardinal Charter Academy, as well as several new charter schools that opened in 2016. In total, CSUSA operates 81 charter and three turnaround schools in seven states.

West Lake would start out as a kindergarten through sixth grade school with a projected enrollment of 661 students, increase to seventh grade in the second year with a projected enrollment of 903 students, eighth grade in the third year with a projected enrollment of 1,076 students and, by the fifth year of operation, have 1,145 students.

The application says organizers believe most of the students will come from Denver, Iron Station, Mecklenburg County and Gaston County.

Once the school reaches the target population of 1,145, the school population would consist of 25 percent minority students, 12 percent free lunch population and 3 percent reduced lunch population, according to the application.

The classrooms at West Lake will be designed to accommodate 20 kindergarten students, according to the application. First through fifth grade classrooms are designed to accommodate 23 students, while classrooms for sixth through eighth grades will accommodate 25 students at capacity.

Enrollment in West Lake will be via lottery, which will begin, if a charter is granted, for the first year on Feb. 17, 2018 and close on March 31, according to the application.

The application indicates that the WLPA facility will be owned, constructed or renovated, and financed by a private developer, who will then lease the facility to the board, which will make rent payments for the facility.

The application in its entirety is available on-line at dpi.state.nc.us/docs/charterschools/applications/18-19/westlake.pdf