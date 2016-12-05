World War II veterans look back as Pearl Harbor Day approaches

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A number of local World War II veterans will gather outside the Lincoln County courthouse on Wednesday morning for a Pearl Harbor Day observance to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives on that infamous day.

“Several years ago we received a proclamation from the city council to always observe Pearl Harbor Day downtown,” said Linda Hoyle, coordinator of a local veterans group known as the Last Man Club. “But even before that we’ve held an observance there for many, many years. It’s usually very moving because it’s in downtown Lincolnton where so many of the young men who left to fight in the war lived. Many of them came back to Lincolnton, but of course, some of them didn’t come back. We’re so fortunate to have the group of World War II veterans still with us who remember exactly where they were on Dec. 7, 1941.”

Jim Smith joined the Navy on his 18th birthday and served during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Salt Lake City in the Pacific Ocean. He now lives at Carillon Assisted Living in Lincolnton and remains heavily involved with the local veterans groups.

“We were at sea on the day that Pearl Harbor was attacked and we were very fortunate to be about 50 miles out to sea when it happened,” Smith said. “I was the helmsman of the U.S.S. Salt Lake City, the largest missile ship sailing in the Pacific Ocean, and I guided the ship into Pearl Harbor the next morning. It was a mess. It was scary and it just looked awful. Ships were turned on their sides, some of which had young fellas locked down in their rooms and they couldn’t get out. It’s hard to imagine a scene like what I saw at Pearl Harbor. It was a really messed up situation and I was one of the lucky ones that’s still here to talk about it today.”

Lewis Swartwout, a Lincolnton native who served all across the South Pacific, wasn’t old enough to enlist at the time of the attack, but he remembers exactly where he was when he heard the news.

“My dad and I were at a Washington Redskins football game,” Swartwout said. “In the second half, I believe it was, an announcement came over the loudspeaker ordering all active military to report to their respective bases. It didn’t say why, we found that out later, but it just said that they needed to leave. I lived in Washington D.C. at the time and after the attack there was concern of a bombing raid on the capital.”

Swartwout was a member of the Navy Seabees, a group of battalions that hopped from island to island, building major airstrips, bridges, roads, warehouses, hospitals, housing and gasoline storage tanks. More than 325,000 men served with the Seabees during World War II, fighting and building on six continents and more than 300 islands.

“The unit I was assigned to didn’t serve on a specific ship, but there was a LST (Landing Ship, Tank) that moved us around wherever they needed us,” Swartwout said. “Speaking of Pearl Harbor, right after the Japanese surrendered, they were still testing the atomic bombs and my unit put together a lot of equipment for those tests on Bikini Island in the Marshall Islands.”

Former U.S. Army paratrooper Ralph Sisk, who fought in Europe during World War II, spoke about the importance of Pearl Harbor Day and taking the time to remember those who lost their lives on that day protecting the freedom that we all are blessed with.

“There’s so much that today’s generation doesn’t know about the war and Pearl Harbor specifically,” Sisk said. “We try to share our experiences, but these ceremonies shed light about what really went on back in that time and younger generations need to know these things.”

Lincolnton’s Pearl Harbor Day observance will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the east side of the Lincoln County courthouse in downtown Lincolnton. All are invited to attend and pay their respects to the lives lost on that fateful day.

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman