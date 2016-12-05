Trio busted for meth after car chase

Staff report

Three people are facing felony drug charges following a brief car chase in Lincolnton on Thursday.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Justin Ray Coleman, 26, and Justin Lee Allen, 32, both of Bessemer City, and Dana Michelle Matheson, 38, of York, South Carolina, after they allegedly arranged to meet with an undercover detective to sell methamphetamine. Deputies said the trio “conducted counter-surveillance in an attempt to avoid detection and confuse the undercover detective,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies conducting surveillance saw one of the suspects’ vehicles sitting in the parking lot of a church on Gastonia Highway and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspects fled the scene.

Deputies pursued the vehicle onto Highway 321, where it stopped near mile marker 21. Deputies seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,000 in cash and impounded the vehicle.

Coleman was charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to sell a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Allen was charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Matheson was charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license. She was issued a $27,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO