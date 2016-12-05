Tim Smith appointed to City Council

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Tim Smith to the board in place of Devin Rhyne, who announced his resignation at the conclusion that day’s meeting. Smith, like Rhyne, is a Republican who resides inside the Ward 1 precinct.

Smith was born and raised in Lincoln County, graduating from Lincolnton High School. Smith went to college at The Citadel and earned his degree in business administration before returning to Lincolnton where he has worked as a certified public accountant for more than 25 years.

Rhyne approached Smith about serving as his successor some time ago when he and his family first made the decision to begin building a new house on the western end of Lincoln County.

“He knows my values and what I stand for and he knows that we see things pretty much eye-to-eye most of the time,” Smith said.

Smith spoke about his priorities as a newly minted councilman in an interview with the Lincoln Times-News.

“I see that there are more things that we need to be doing for the infrastructure around town,” Smith said. “We’ve done a good job of recovering from all of the hard times that we’ve had since 2008 and now we need to be putting money back into the infrastructure. That means the water, the sewer, the power and the roads in order to make sure that we’ve got something here for the next generation and the generation after that. A lot of what has been built in this town is 40 or 50 years old and we have to continue to replace this stuff.”

In the past, Smith has served on the Lincoln Cultural Center board, the Arts Council of Lincoln County board and on the board of Gaston Skills, a nonprofit dedicated to mentally challenged adults in Lincoln, Gaston and Cleveland counties, which oversees Salem Industries in Lincolnton. He said he has always taken a keen interest in the way the city operates since he moved back to Lincolnton in the early 1990’s.

“Here recently, they’ve really been able to create a better working atmosphere between the parties and the mayor to get a lot of things accomplished that may have been a stumbling stone in the past,” Smith said. “The whole council has been getting along a lot better and that was evident last night with the send off that they gave to Devin. I’m eager to come on board and be a part of that team.”

Smith said he believes that he is ready to step right in and help facilitate the continued progress that the Lincolnton City Council has made in recent years.

“I bring integrity, honesty and again I’m a team player that plans to jump on board and help make sure that things continue moving smoothly,” Smith said. “We’re trained from kindergarten to work toward the greater common good of the public and that’s what this is all about. That’s what we’re all supposed to do and sometimes you find yourself in a position such as this one where you can really make a difference. I will always listen to the situation in front of me and try to make my decision based on what’s best for the citizens of Lincolnton.”

Smith will be officially sworn in to his post at the next Lincolnton City Council meeting on Jan. 5 inside City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.