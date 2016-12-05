Roundup

Saturday

Wrestling

West Lincoln took second place in the Indian Classic wrestling tournament Saturday at St. Stephens High School in Hickory. Individual Rebels that placed in their weight class were Keaton Norman 1st, Nathan Hull 1st, Cannon Bridges 2nd, Robbie Hallman 2nd, C.J. Miller 2nd, Dylan Heafner 2nd, Luke Scronce 2nd and Xander Pendergrass 4th. There was a field of ten teams in the tournament.

Friday

Basketball

North Lincoln 70, West Lincoln 62

Luke Johnson (13), Will Thornhill (13) and Jarrett Bolick (12) each scored in double figures as the Knights defeated the Rebels 70-62 Friday night at North Lincoln.

The Knights built a 12 point lead by the end of the first half, and held off West Lincoln down the stretch. Kabian McClendon scored 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead the Rebels. Dalton Brooks added 22 points.

West Lincoln 13 12 15 22 – 62

North Lincoln 20 17 16 17 – 70

WL: Kabian McClendon 26, Dalton Brooks 22. NL: Luke Johnson 13, Will Thornhill 13, Jarrett Bolick 12, Bailey 9, Devine 8, McRorie 6, Mckinney 5, Hallman 4.

Girls: North Lincoln 64, West Lincoln 22

West Lincoln 4 11 4 3 – 22

North Lincoln 14 18 15 17 – 64

Senior Bowling Results

Pin Station

12-1-16

High Game Scratch: Cotton Earp 241, Kip Olivas 199. YTD: Roger Kerley 288, Kip Olivas 246.

High Series Scratch: Cotton Earp 587, Kip Olivas 552. YTD: Roger Kerley 698, Kip Olivas 621.

High Game HC: Thomas Limpros 262, Martha Huss 246. YTD: Harold Unger 303, Margie High 265.

High Series HC: Thomas Limpros 670, Martha Huss 691. YTD: Bob Huss 759, Donna Bowlin 691, Martha Huss 691, Shirley Keller 691, Alice Whitener 691.

High Average: Roger Kerley 199, Kip Olivas 189.

Standings:

Donna’s Delites 62 – 42

Nelia’s Nabors 60 – 44

Grady’s Gemstones 57 – 47