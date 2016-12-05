Obituaries — 12-5-16

Willie Mae Elmore Murphy

CROUSE — Mrs. Willie Mae Elmore Murphy, age 95, of Boy Scout Road in Crouse died on December 3, 2016.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at Crouse United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the Crouse United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Murphy was born on January 29, 1921; she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eula Canipe Elmore. Mrs. Murphy was also preceded in death by her husband, Zeb Vance Murphy; her sisters, Mazel Bynum, Rachel Brackett, Mary Jo Griffith, Martha Mitchem; and brothers, Fitzhugh “Crip” Elmore, and Bill Elmore. She worked as a cloth inspector in the textile industry before retiring.

Survivors include: two daughters Annette Clark, and husband (C.H.) of Crouse and Marcella Bess and husband (Hugh) of Bessemer City; two grandchildren Melissa Clark of Lincolnton and Chuck Clark and wife Casey of Belmont; four great grandchildren, Emily Fulbright and husband (Nathan) of Lincolnton, Emma Kate Clark, Reece Caroline Clark and great grandson Murphy Clark of Belmont.

Memorials may be made to Crouse United Methodist Church P.O. Box 43 Crouse, N.C. 28033 or to the Outreach Class at Crouse United Methodist Church.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Murphy family.

Shirley Jean Travis Ballard

DENVER — Shirley Jean Travis Ballard, age 80, of Ballard Road, Denver died Saturday, December 3, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at New Hope United Methodist Church with Rev. G.A. Pressley officiating. Her body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Ballard was born on March 15, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Charlie Travis and Tinnie Mae Crouse Travis. She was also preceded in death by three brothers;three sisters and three great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ballard was retired from the Lincoln County School System as a cafeteria worker.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Ballard of the home; six sons, Larry Ballard and wife, Phyllis of Denver, Joel Maners and wife, Geneva of Denver, Oral “Hoppy” Maners and wife, Debbie of Lincolnton, Benny Maners and wife, Betty of Maiden, Michael Ballard and wife, Wanda of Iron Station, Charles Ballard of Wingate; two daughters, Barbara Maners Rogers and husband, Mickey of Denver, Gail Ballard Ashley and husband, Fred of Denver; two sisters, Virginia “Sis” Cash of Maiden and Evelyn “Lovie” Stewart of Maiden; 31 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Ballard family.

Mary E. Perry

Dedicated Missionary and Pastor’s Wife, Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Mary E. Perry, residing at home in Lincolnton drew her final breath on December 1, 2016, concluding a long and fruitful life of inspiration to many.

She was a gifted musician, a devoted follower of Christ, a teacher and encourager, a lifelong student and mentor who invested in people of all walks of life drawing them to overcome setbacks, to gain timeless wisdom for daily needs, to aim higher to live a satisfying and productive life, ever attentively moving to subtly help folks draw closer to God.

An involved mother of five; grandmother of fourteen; and great grandmother of twelve so far, she led a highly disciplined and well-ordered life, observing beauty in nature to fuel her imaginative outlets; and finding joy in creative artistic and musical expression, she delighted in sharing moments of fun and laughter with her many grandchildren.

Mary Esta Jaqua was born November 20, 1922, in Lawrence County, MO, to Nancy Elizabeth (Thomas) Jaqua and Fred Putnam Jaqua. She was the youngest of five, with four sisters and one brother who was deceased early in life.

In 1946 she married Oliver H. Perry, a young WWII veteran and seminarian; they were soon pastoring their first church. They made their home at first in the Midwest, then in Central America, California, Puerto Rico, and most recently North Carolina, and had five children (four girls and one boy).

She is survived by her son, David Lee Perry (Margie) of SC; daughters, Nancy A. Perry Beutel (William) of NC, Jeanette M. Perry Gray (Charles) of Tenn., Sarah K. Perry Major of MI, and Anita L. Perry Brennan (Robert) of Pa.

Quietly taking pride in her accomplished grandchildren, she has in turn celebrated the arrival of each of their treasured offspring.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, and by all of her siblings.

A memorial service to proclaim the Love and Faithfulness of God and Celebrate the Life of Mary Perry will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at Antioch Baptist Church, 3413 East Hwy. 150, Lincolnton, NC 28092. Visitation will be held 1½ hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Antioch Church cemetery.

Memorials to TTB.org preferred in lieu of flowers.

E.F. Drum Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Perry family.

Faye Melissa Roxanna Hullette Beard

Faye Melissa Roxanna Hullette Beard, 89, of Maiden died December 1, 2016.

A funeral service was held December 4, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Providence Road Baptist Church, in Maiden. Burial followed at the church cemetery. The family received friends prior to the service from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden served the Beard family.

Darrell Keith Johnson

Darrell Keith Johnson, 49, of Maiden died November 26, 2016.

A funeral service was held December 3, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Coulter’s Grove A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton served the Johnson family.

Luz Arbelaez Gonzalez

Luz Arbelaez Gonzalez, 71, of Conover died November 29, 2016.

A gathering of family and friends was held December 3, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover served the Gonzalez family.

Larry Bertain Reynolds Sr.

Larry Bertain Reynolds, Sr., 59, of Lincolnton died December 3, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday December 7, 2016 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from noon until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at Warlick Funeral Home.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Reynolds family.

Kenneth Lee Sigmon, Sr.,

Kenneth Lee Sigmon, Sr., 76, died November 23, 2016.

A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, in Conover. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. prior to service.

Robert S. Morgan, Jr. Funeral Service Licensee of Fallston is serving the Sigmon family.

Sue Lingerfelt Helms

Sue Lingerfelt Helms, 90, of Cherryville died December 3, 2016.

A memorial service will be held December 6, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at her home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Helms family.