New members set to join Lincoln County Board of Education

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Two new members of the Lincoln County Board of Education will be sworn in on Dec. 13 – David Kirk Herbertson in District Three seat and Heather Rhyne in an at-large seat.

“I’d like to continue to build on the success that our schools have seen already,” Rhyne said. “We’ve increased our graduation rate over the past several years and I feel like our school growth has improved and some schools have even exceeded growth. These are the successes we need to continue to build on.”

Rhyne, who has two daughters in the Lincoln County school system, said she’s going into the board with high expectations and an open mind and doesn’t have any personal agendas because she doesn’t feel that’s the way to go in.

“I believe in surrounding yourself with a great team and putting all our minds together and coming up with what’s best for the students,” she added.

Herbertson said he hopes to support special needs students and musical programs as a board member.

“I want to help the board help the disabled students in the school system and all that sort of stuff,” Herbertson said. “Also keeping the bands and chorus programs in the schools and getting more pay for the teachers and that sort of stuff.”

Herbertson said during his campaign that he has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome and that he was running for the seat on the board because he wanted to represent the children in the school system who have ADD, ADHD, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy and other special needs.

The growth of the East Lincoln area and the potential need for new schools in that area are frequently discussed at both school board and county commissioner meetings. Herbertson said he believes that a new school should be built in East Lincoln to address overcrowding and that the money should come from the state and if not, then Lincoln County or a city should pay for the school. There is not a city in eastern Lincoln County.

Rhyne said she felt that she could have a good relationship with the Board of Commissioners and that she thinks the school board has a good relationship with them.

“I’m excited about working with the current board and I think we’re going to put together a great team and we’ll work well together and I’m excited to be a part of it,” she said.

Herbertson said he has no prior relationship with the Board of Commissioner members and hasn’t had an opportunity to work with them yet.

The next regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education will be held Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Board of Education Administrative Offices, located at 353 North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton.