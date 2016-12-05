Men arrested on drug charges

Staff report

Two Lincoln County men are facing felony methamphetamine charges.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Eugene Reedy, 23, of Sun Valley Trail in Lincolnton, and Dakota Brett Hull, 23, of Tallent Road in Vale, on Tuesday.

Deputies said Reedy, a convicted felon, sold meth to an undercover detective and that Hull conspired with Reedy to sell meth.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the men arranged to meet on Tuesday with an undercover detective to sell drugs but took the money, walked to a nearby residence and never returned.

Detectives later went to the home and found both men. They admitted to taking the money and buying beer, cigarettes and marijuana, according to a press release. Deputies seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the men.

Reedy was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and obtaining property by false pretenses and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Hull was charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Reedy has prior Lincoln County convictions for felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance in 2012 and two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses in March. He is listed as currently on probation, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO