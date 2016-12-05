McCrory should concede now

Roy Cooper’s narrow lead over Pat McCrory in the North Carolina governor’s race has doubled in the weeks since Election Day. Protests, recounts and possible legal challenges aren’t likely to change the final outcome.

The question is how long McCrory wants to delay it. His action Tuesday barring the State Board of Elections from hiring outside attorneys hints that he may keep fighting a losing battle.

The Democratic challenger’s margin is nearing 10,000 votes. If he reaches that mark when all provisional and absentee ballots are tallied, McCrory won’t be entitled to a statewide recount. Nor does McCrory have a right to a recount in Durham County or any other individual county. Durham election officials are confident in the accuracy of their first count, and there’s no basis for anyone to question that.

Protests lodged by the Republican governor’s campaign or its supporters have largely been dismissed. They’ve challenged votes cast by alleged felons, double voters and the dead. Virtually none of these complaints amounts to fraud, and they don’t add up to a significant number.

The dead don’t vote in North Carolina, but living people who vote early can have their ballots discarded if they die before Election Day. That law should be changed. Elections essentially begin when early voting opens or when voters mark absentee ballots and return them by mail.

A soldier deployed in a war zone who mails in an absentee ballot should not have his vote thrown out if he should happen to be killed in action before Election Day. Yet that can happen under current law, and the soldier can be cited as an example of “the dead voting” as if he were trying to cheat the system.

Even the N.C. Republican Party seems to accept McCrory’s defeat. “It is clear that most aspects of the 2016 election are ready to be concluded,” Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse said in a statement Monday night. “We thank election officials across the state for their dedication to our system, and for their best efforts to ensure an accurate count of the votes.”

Indeed, the State Board of Elections and the 100 county boards — all with Republican majorities — undertook a large task with professionalism, under a microscope of public scrutiny.

Woodhouse went on to claim that “serious shortcomings … must be addressed. These deficiencies encompass out-of-precinct voting, involve vote tallies of known felons and dead people, as well as allowing same-day registrants to vote without address verification.”

Actually, these were not serious shortcomings, other than the problem of scrapping votes cast by legal voters who then died. Same-day registration and out-of-precinct voting worked fine. There was no compelling need for voters to show a photo ID. The elections were honest.

Most outcomes favored Republicans, but notably not the governor’s race. Cooper seems to have won, which McCrory soon should concede.

— from the News & Record of Greensboro.