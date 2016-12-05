Lincoln County Schools Employee Spotlight: Debbie Craven

Special to LTN

Debbie Craven was recently named the Lincoln County Schools “EC Teacher of Excellence” for 2016. Craven joined the staff at North Lincoln High School in 2014. “I work with a wonderful group of professional friends that will do everything in their power to help students be successful,” she said.

Craven grew up in Concord and lives in Catawba County with her spouse, Edward. She has two grown children, Justin and Sara. Craven attended UNC-Greensboro and obtained a degree in clothing and textiles and ended up working in the business world for 20 years. She decided to make a career change and began teaching. She has her master’s in teaching from UNC-Charlotte and has also been recognized for obtaining her National Boards of Professional Teaching Standards certification in 2006 and just recently completed the re-certification for another 10 years.

“I was anxious making the switch to Lincoln County and to a high school environment,” Craven said. “During the interview process, everyone was so professional and you could tell they really enjoyed their jobs. When I started working, I realized the atmosphere was real, everyone was helpful and there was a concern for the whole child. This translates into higher student academic success, which we see on our academic growth statistics. After teaching in a large county, it was appealing to me to work in a close-knit group. You don’t have layers of people to go through to solve problems, just call. Lincoln County Schools valued my previous work experience and made me feel like I was a good match and could contribute my ideas to the position. Most importantly, LCS and NLHS have worked with me when there was a major health crisis in my family. That means the world to me.”

An interesting fact about Craven is that she is an avid seamstress and has worked her craft since she was five years old. She currently has 15 sewing machines, from her grandmother’s treadle machine to the highly computerized machines. She completes custom alterations and redesigns for dresses, draperies and even upholstery. When she is not sewing, she cannot stay away from the beach, reading a new book or jet-skiing on Lake Norman with her dog, Spud. She is currently reading “Animals Make Us Human” by Dr. Temple Grandin. Grandin is a professor and a renowned autism spokesperson and consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior.

Craven offered some advice to Lincoln County Schools students.

“Everything you do is a learning experience. Listen, speak up, participate, observe, be curious and ask questions,” she said. “If you fail at something, try again. It is a process you do over and over in life. While you are learning, try to have some fun in the process too.”

Craven is proud of her work at NLHS and throughout her teaching career. She previously worked with the Pearson group to complete a trial on a writing software product designed to help students with learning disabilities. Along with another teacher, Craven became a spokesperson for the program, culminating with a presentation in front of the N.C. State Board of Education and our state superintendent, Dr. June Atkinson.

Lincoln County is proud of Craven for her continued diligence and leadership within the teaching staff both at NLHS and LCS. She is a dedicated employee that brings a wealth of knowledge from a varied past. Her compassion, love, support and encouragement are only some of the reasons she was named the system’s nominee for EC Teacher of Excellence.

