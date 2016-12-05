Hesed House of Hope in need of help

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Hesed House of Hope, Lincoln County’s only homeless shelter, has been operating for the past two months in the face of significant budgetary challenges. To make matters worse, the shelter is already nearing its capacity of 30 clients despite unusually warm temperatures, a number it typically doesn’t approach until the frigid winter months.

“When we opened back in October we were approximately $20,000 short of being able to fulfill our shelter-season obligations,” said Kenny Long, chair of the Hesed House board of directors. “If we can’t find a way to obtain the money that we need to get through the season then we’re going to have to shut the shelter down early. Each year we’ve been able to extend our season a little bit and we don’t want to begin moving backwards, we want to continue expanding our services. We’re not looking at just this year, we’re looking at next year and the years after that as well.”

The shelter season currently runs from Oct. 1 through April 30, if properly funded. In addition to a place to sleep, the Hesed House of Hope provides clients with a hot shower, laundry facilities and a meal for dinner and breakfast funded and served by volunteers. The staff at the shelter also works with clients to obtain housing and benefits through the Department of Social Services.

In September, the Hesed House was informed that it would not receive a $25,000 grant through the N.C. Lutheran Synod, which has helped fortify the shelter’s budget each of the past two years.

“It isn’t the fault of the N.C. Lutheran Synod that we’re in the situation that we’re in, but the loss of that money has increased the pressure that’s already on our budget,” Long said. “Their policy is that after an organization receives that grant for so many years in a row, they’re no longer eligible so that other organizations can get a share of the funding. There’s a time period that we have to wait before we can apply for that grant again. It’s not anything that we did wrong that disqualified us, it’s just their policy.”

The Hesed House administers a breathalyzer and a drug test to each client before they’re allowed into the shelter. However, because of this, the shelter is ineligible for the majority of federal grant money that helps fund the various homeless shelters across the country.

“It’s unfortunate,” Long said. “We do not qualify for those federal grants because our practices are considered discriminatory. However, we feel that those tests are in the best interest of Hesed House, our clients, our volunteers and our staff and we will continue to do that to ensure the safety of those individuals.”

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a $10,000 donation to the shelter at a recent board meeting. Commissioner Alex Patton proposed the idea to his fellow board members and the motion passed unanimously.

“In my opinion, we’re only as good as a community as the way that we treat those in our community who have the least,” Patton said. “I certainly would not want the Hesed House to go out of business because for a lot of folks it’s either sleep there or sleep under a bridge. Veterans, men, women and children all pass through the shelter. Some only stay a couple of nights and some stay longer. I would encourage the new board to consider Hesed House in the new budget as we do other nonprofits in the community.”

The generosity of the county commissioners will help keep the shelter open this season, but donations are still needed to ensure that Hesed House can continue to provide its services.

“It’s a tremendous gesture and I would like to personally thank Alex Patton and the board of commissioners for their donation,” Long said. “I had no idea that that was going to be discussed and it’s tremendous in what it is going to do for us. We were looking at a $20,000 deficit to get us through the year and their donation will help us with a huge chunk of that. We are very grateful and very thankful for their generosity and hopefully we can continue our relationship with the commissioners.”

In addition to money, the shelter is always seeking donations of toboggans, socks, gloves, scarves, umbrellas, ponchos and those types of items. The Hesed House of Hope is only open overnight so their clients are left to face the elements while the shelter is closed.

Donations can be made to the Hesed House of Hope online through Paypal on the shelter’s website at www.Hesed-Lincoln.org. Contributions can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1633, Lincolnton, N.C. 28093. All donations made to the shelter are tax-deductible. Those who want to volunteer or have questions about donations can send an email to HowtohelpHHH@hotmail.com.