ELHS dance team goes to state competition

The East Lincoln High School Dance Team, established in 2015, represented the Mustangs on Dec. 3 at Hillside High School in Durham for the NC Association for Scholastic Activities (NCASA) Dance Ensemble Finals. The team won first place in Jazz, second place in Dance Ensemble and third place in Contemporary/Lyrical. Pictured are (front) Kaelyn Arndt, Makenzie Wright, Brianna Webb, Maeven Turner, Maddie Price, (middle) coach Jamee Gamble and (rear) Jensen Lockman, Sierra Thompson, Kayla Jackson, Maggie Grey, Brooklyn Sikes and Mikayla Lockman.

Image courtesy of Contributed