Eagles offense too much for Cherryville

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln Charter Eagles were firing on all cylinders Friday night in a 100-45 rout of the Cherryville Ironmen. The Eagles are now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Southern Piedmont 1A conference play.

Lincoln Charter hit the century mark for the second time this season, led by senior point guard Kody Shubert who scored 28 points and dished out seven assists. Shubert poured in 26 points in the first half alone and connected on his only field goal attempt of the second half before being pulled from the game in the blowout victory. He was efficient, knocking down 11 of his 15 shot attempts, including four three-pointers.

The Eagles were deadly from beyond the arc, drilling 20 threes as a team while shooting at a scalding 61 percent clip.

Sophomore guard Jackson Gabriel led the charge with six three-balls, including one from NBA-range at the top of the key. He struggled out of the gate, missing his first three attempts from deep, but he caught fire in the second half, hitting four of his final five shots. Gabriel stuffed the stat-sheet with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the victory.

Freshman Axel Holm took over at the point for Shubert in the second half and chipped in with 12 points on four triples. Zeke Mayfield provided a spark off the bench for Lincoln Charter with 10 points and big-man Jehlon Johnson finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 boards.

The Eagles jumped all over the Ironmen from the opening tip, applying immense pressure on defense and converting turnovers into highlight reel dunks on the other end. Levontae Knox put on a show, scoring all eight of his points in the first quarter while Lincoln Charter built an early 22-point lead.

Lincoln Charter head coach Brad Gabriel went with his bench to open the second quarter and the defensive intensity wavered. Senior forward Will Lewis out-worked the Eagles in the paint, providing a spark for Cherryville with his team-high 11 points. Shubert responded, however, and led Lincoln Charter to an insurmountable 60-28 advantage at halftime.

The Eagles put their foot on the throat of the Ironmen in the third quarter, fueled by stifling defense and a barrage of three-pointers. Cherryville managed only six points in the quarter while Holm and Gabriel lit up the scoreboard from beyond the arc. In total, seven different Eagles connected from deep in the game.

Lincoln Charter is back in action on Tuesday night with a home game against conference-foe Mountain Island Charter. The Raptors sit at 2-2 early in the season after a blowout victory over the HIghland Tech on Friday night.

Cherryville 11 17 6 11 – 45

Lincoln Charter 33 27 29 11 – 100

Cherryville: Will Lewis 11, Brown 9, Hunt 8, Hudson 7, Sanders 3, Hardin 3, Cain 2, Jeffers 2. Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 28, Jackson Gabriel 18, Axel Holm 12, Zeke Mayfield 10, Johnson 9, Knox 8, Clarke 5, Wilson 3, Stewart 3, Davis 2, England 2.

Girls:

Felicity Fields (19), Katie Baich (15), Kali Snider (13) and Jasmyne Campbell (13) all scored in double figures as the Lady Eagles defeated Cherryville 67-46 in their conference opener. Lincoln Charter built a 36-15 lead by the end of the first half.

Cherryville 6 9 15 16 – 46

Lincoln Charter 21 15 16 15 – 67

Cherryville: Camryn Bess 16, Skylar Miller 11, Beam 5, Henley 3, Walker 3, Tuft 3, Hester 3, Gantt 2, Barnes 1. Lincoln Charter: Felicity Fields 19, Katie Baich 15, Kali Snider 13, Jasmyne Campbell 13, Murray 3, Hamlen 2, Moutsulos 2.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard / Lincoln Times-News