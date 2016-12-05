Cooperative Extension to host Farm School

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A learning opportunity for people who are either already operating a farm or interested in getting into farming will be offered in this area in the fall of 2017. The Catawba River Farm School will meet twice a month for seven months. The business sessions will be hosted at the Gaston County Cooperative Extension office at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Dallas.

“These sessions are classroom style with an emphasis on business development,” North Carolina Cooperative Extension agriculture agent Lara Worden said. “We will meet a second time during the month for a field day at a local farm where we will focus on production practices. We will tie the second meeting back to what the theme or topic was the week before in the business session.”

NC Farm Schools rotate throughout the state so that every region has an opportunity to participate, according to Worden. There will be three different schools run throughout North Carolina in 2017 – the Catawba River held in the Lincoln County area, the Mills River, which will be held in Mills River, and the third in the eastern part of North Carolina, held in Louisburg.

The primary goals of farm school are to teach farmers how to be good business professionals.

“What we’ve discovered is most farmers are good on the production side but not so much on the financial, business management, business planning aspect of it,” Worden said. “By the time they finish up the seven-month farm school they’ll have an operating business plan, which most farmers don’t have.”

Lis Murray runs Raceway Berry Farm in Lincoln County, where she grows blueberries and blackberries, and attended the farm school in 2016.

“The school was not what I expected,” she said. “It’s really about building a business plan and looking at your farm as a true business. In the end I had a 20-page business plan. When you look at the money you spend to start up a farm you wonder if you’ll ever make enough money to have it make sense and the school changed the way I think about the farm. It has trained me to think of it more like a business.”

The school is open to both new and beginning farmers and those who are looking to grow and diversify. The cost to attend is $399 per person or $599 per couple, which Worden said doesn’t cover the whole cost of the school, which is offset by grant funding.

“We are having interest meetings in mid-December for those who may want to attend the school,” Worden said. “We do vet participants – an application is not a guarantee you will get in. We are trying to eliminate those that are hobbyists. We want people who are serious about farming as a source of income. We don’t have an income minimum but they need to be business driven.”

The local interest meeting is Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the James Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton. For more information, visit ncfarmschool.ces.ncsu.edu or call (704) 922-2111.

Image courtesy of Contributed