Around town — 12-5-16

TODAY

Meeting

The Lincoln County Public Education Foundation Board of Director’s will meet at noon at Battleground Elementary School, located at 201 Jeb Seagle Drive in Lincolnton.

TUESDAY

Meeting

North Brook VFD, located at 7050 Doyle Beam Memorial Rd. in Vale will host a community meeting at 6 p.m.

Meeting

The Lincoln County Board of Education curriculum and policy committees will meet at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Administration offices, located on North Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton.

WEDNESDAY

Remembrance

The WWII Veterans will hold “Remember Pearl Harbor” at 11 a.m. on the East side of the courthouse to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor.