Mustangs season ends with loss at Monroe

ELI PACHECO

Special to the LTN

MONROE – Facing a familiar playoff foe, East Lincoln buckled down defensively against Monroe on Friday. The Mustangs, though, couldn’t muster enough on offense to catch up.

Trey Shepherd ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead Monroe to a 27-0 win against East Lincoln on Friday.

Defense made an impact early and often for Monroe (12-2), which will play at Shelby –a 48-33 winner against Hunter Huss – in the 2AA West final next week.

With an offense that struggled without standout receiver Cameron Dollar, who missed the game with illness, East Lincoln saw its season end with Monroe for the third time since 2013.

“That’s a great team,” said quarterback Marcus Graham, who led East Lincoln (11-3) with 52 yards rushing. “They didn’t make a lot of mental mistakes. We made a lot of mental mistakes. Physically, we were good, but when you make that many mistakes, the scoreboard isn’t going to go well for you.”

The woes began on East Lincoln’s first drive.

A high snap on a punt attempt gave Monroe the ball at the East Lincoln 5. Shepherd put the RedHawks up 7-0 with a 3-yard run three plays later.

Brayan Diaz-Reyes connected on field goals of 31 and 40 yards next to give Monroe a 13-0 lead. TJ Brewer’s interception of a Graham pass set up Diaz-Reyes’ second field goal.

Monroe recovered a Graham fumble late in the first half, and took over at the Mustangs’ 25. Monroe ran three plays, and took two shots at the end zone, instead of giving Diaz-Reyes a chance for a third field goal. The half ended with the RedHawks up 20-0.

The Mustangs’ defense didn’t allow a point after that, but it didn’t matter.

“We didn’t do badly defensively,” said East Lincoln coach Mike Byus. “Offensively, physically, we played hard. Mentally, it’s like one person on every play did the wrong thing. Football is such the ultimate team game. Everybody has to be working together on every down. We just weren’t.”

Monroe’s offense got off to a slow start in the second half, picking up one first down on its first two drives. The Mustangs, though, couldn’t string together a scoring drive. Their most promising drive reached the Monroe 37 with less than 4 minutes left in the third.

That’s when linebacker Chris Colon stepped in front of a Graham pass in the flat and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown, sparking the entire Monroe bench onto the field in celebration. The RedHawks had all the points they’d need with a 27-0 lead.

“They played a great defensive game,” said Mustangs receiver Trevor Childers, who switched to running back Friday, and finished with 70 yards rushing. “Defensively, we could have stopped them, but our offense wasn’t giving us much. It’s hard to stop an offense consistently when they’re on the 40 going in.”

Monroe’s first three scoring drives started no worse than its own 43. East Lincoln, meanwhile, reached Monroe territory on only two drives, despite a slight edge in offensive production (185 yards to 179).

Byus, who has led East Lincoln to a 29-10 playoff mark in his 12 seasons, said with Cameron Dollar’s absence, the team was forced not only to bring Childers into the backfield, but also to employ sets using tight ends – something they don’t normally do.

He said he’d probably attend the Monroe-Shelby game next Friday.

“Shelby’s defense is pretty good,” Byus said. “I don’t think they’ll score 27 points on Shelby. They’re not what they’v e been up front, like they’ve been in the past. … We were moving the ball on the ground, then mentally, we blew a gasket.”

Monroe coach Johnny Sowell now must face another Gaston County foe in the next round.

“A lot of people have wanted to see this matchup for a long time,” he said.