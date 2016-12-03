Littlejohn’s 8 touchdown passes send Wolves to 2A Western finals

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Cordel Littlejohn threw for 423 yards and 8 touchdowns as the Wolves blew open a game that was tied at 27 at the half, en route to a 72-44 third-round victory at Lincolnton.

The Bearcats, aided by three first-half turnovers by the Wolves, scored four touchdowns in the opening half to keep pace with the Wolves.

After Tyshawn Harris ran the opening kickoff back 88 yards to give Lincolnton a 7-0 lead, Hendersonville tied the game on a five-yard touchdown run by Tyrese Hunt.

The Bearcats took their first lead of the night on Leon Cooks’ 63-yard scoring run, and even built a 27-19 lead with 6:15 to play in the first half on Cooks 7-yard run.

Littlejohn’s 69-yard touchdown pass to Langdon Givens with 3:04 to play in the half pulled the Wolves to within two, and when the junior quarterback ran in the two-point conversion the score was tied at 27.

But Lincolnton (13-1) put some distance between themselves and the Bearcats in the third period. First, Xavier McClain gave the Wolves back the lead on a 41-yard touchdown run, and then Littlejohn connected with Sage Surratt on back to back possessions with scoring passes of 13 and 47 yards. Surratt’s first touchdown catch in the third period was the 77th of his career, giving him the North Carolina state record for career touchdown receptions.

And he wasn’t through. The Harvard-bound senior hauled in his fourth touchdown catch of the night with 9:17 to go in the game to extend the Wolves lead to 64-41.

Givens also had four touchdown receptions from Littlejohn. The senior’s scoring receptions covered 44, 69, 15 and 15 yards. Givens had six catches for 159 yards, while Surratt hauled in 11 receptions for 249 yards.

McClain again led Lincolnton’s rushing attack, running for 218 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown. McClain eclipsed the 2,000 yard mark for the season.

Sophomore Jamal Littlejohn ran for 76 yards on seven carries.

The win puts the Wolves in the 2A Western Regional championship game for the second consecutive year. Last season, the Wolves lost in that fourth-round game at Shelby.

Next Friday, they will travel to Reidsville. The Rams defeated North Rowan by a score of 30-13 Friday night.

Hendersonville ends the season with a 10-4 mark.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN