OUR VIEW — National Democrats need to refocus

National Democrats have refused to acknowledge what everyone outside the Beltway seems to know already — that the same old tactics, with the same old faces simply don’t work any more.

See, for example, how House Democrats resoundingly re-elected Nancy Pelosi as their leader over Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan. Pelosi might as well be the face of the narrow-minded, weak Democratic Party ideology that very well may have cost Hillary Clinton the 2016 presidential election and has led to Democrats becoming almost irrelevant outside of a few major cities and statehouses.

There are at least a few legislators who are paying attention. According to The New York Times, “Representative Kurt Schrader of Oregon, who backed Mr. Ryan, said after the vote that unless Democrats changed course and adopted ‘a working man and woman’s agenda,’ they should expect defeat.” He’s absolutely right. Democrats staked a claim in this past national election on identity politics and almost uniformly ignored the economy and, when they did speak about the economy, did so in a way that pointed fingers at big business while not offering any strategies for helping the average person.

Let’s face it — the vast majority of voters don’t care one way or another which restroom a transgender person uses. The vast majority of voters aren’t affected by immigration, legal or otherwise. The vast majority of voters want to be left alone to do their work and live their lives.

Democrats need to refocus their platform to remain relevant. The party shouldn’t necessarily give up championing social causes, but the party bosses have to realize that those issues affect such a slim margin of the population that that’s not a tactic that can win national elections on its own. Democrats have claimed to be the party of the working man for all of recent memory, and that’s a legacy Democrats in Congress should embrace.