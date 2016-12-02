Sports Briefs

North Piedmont 3A/4A announces football all-conference

The North Piedmont 3A/4A has announced the all-conference football team for the 2016 season.

North Lincoln placed four players on the all-conference squad. Running back Steven Jackson, offensive lineman Jake Kovalchuk, defensive lineman Deangelo Brown and defensive back Jordan Ulibarri, all seniors, represented the Knights.

Donshel Jetton of Mooresville and Cole Jackson of Lake Norman were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year, and Max Thornhill of Lake Norman was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.