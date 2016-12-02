Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Dec. 2

Basketball

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

Cherryville at Lincoln Charter

Football

2A West

Hendersonville at Lincolnton

North Rowan at Reidsville

2AA West

East Lincoln at Monroe

Hunter Huss at Shelby

3A West

West Rowan at Hibriten

Pisgah at South Point

3AA West

Marvin Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Weddington at A.C. Reynolds

1A West

Mountain Island Charter at Murphy

Cherokee at Mitchell

1AA West

Whiteville at Mount Airy

East Montgomery at West Montgomery

4A West

Greensboro-Dudley at Davie County

Charlotte Catholic at East Forsyth

4AA

Vance at Butler

West Forsyth at Greensboro-Page

Saturday, Dec. 3

Wrestling

North Lincoln, West Lincoln, Lincolnton at St. Stephens Indian Classic tournament 9 a.m.