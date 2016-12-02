This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Dec. 2
Basketball
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
Cherryville at Lincoln Charter
Football
2A West
Hendersonville at Lincolnton
North Rowan at Reidsville
2AA West
East Lincoln at Monroe
Hunter Huss at Shelby
3A West
West Rowan at Hibriten
Pisgah at South Point
3AA West
Marvin Ridge at Hickory Ridge
Weddington at A.C. Reynolds
1A West
Mountain Island Charter at Murphy
Cherokee at Mitchell
1AA West
Whiteville at Mount Airy
East Montgomery at West Montgomery
4A West
Greensboro-Dudley at Davie County
Charlotte Catholic at East Forsyth
4AA
Vance at Butler
West Forsyth at Greensboro-Page
Saturday, Dec. 3
Wrestling
North Lincoln, West Lincoln, Lincolnton at St. Stephens Indian Classic tournament 9 a.m.
