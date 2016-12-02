Roundup

Wednesday

Basketball

Girls: Stuart Cramer 49, East Lincoln 25

Destiny Johnson had 13 points, 12 rebounds, 7 steals, 4 blocks and 2 assists to lead the Lady Mustangs in their season opening loss at Stuart Cramer.

East Lincoln 5 7 3 10 – 25

Stuart Cramer 4 17 20 7 – 49

East Lincoln: Destiny Johnson 13, Tadlock 8, Brewster 2, McClain 2. Stuart Cramer: Laura Trull 21, Le. Trull 6, Bourhill 6, Craig 5, Short 4, Womack 3, Koch 2, Polk 2.

Tuesday

Basketball

Girls: Lincoln Charter 71, Piedmont Community Charter 47

The Lady Eagles had three players in double figures Tuesday night in their win over Piedmont Community Charter. Katie Baich had 19 points and 7 rebounds to lead the team. Felicity Fields (16 points, 8 rebounds) Jasmyne Campbell (15 points, 6 rebounds) were also in double figures.

Piedmont CC 12 9 14 12 – 47

Lincoln Charter 13 15 18 25 – 71