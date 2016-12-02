Round 3 playoff picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Congratulations to all of the teams that have made it to the third round. While many of the 64 teams left standing in the playoffs expected to be playing in December, there are some that might be pleasantly surprised.

As with any tournament or playoff, the deeper we get, the better the matchups. Tonight is no exception. East Lincoln at Monroe, Hendersonville at Lincolnton and West Rowan at Hibriten are just a few of the great games scheduled for tonight.

If there were any surprises last week, it may be that both Crest and Burns were eliminated in the second round. But both did have really tough road games.

Will there be any surprises this week?

Hendersonville at Lincolnton

The Bearcats roll into Lincolnton tonight on a four-game winning streak. They have gotten everyone’s attention after putting 73 points on the scoreboard last week at Surry Central, who came into the game with just one loss. But the Wolves can score points as well. Their 49 per game average has to be near the top in the state, if not the best. While both teams can throw the ball all over the field with great quarterbacks and receivers, only one of the teams has a Xavier McClain.

Lincolnton 42, Hendersonville 28

East Lincoln at Monroe

The Mustangs travel to Monroe for the third time in the last four years. The previous two trips into Union county have not been good for East Lincoln. Since the Redhawks lost two of their first three games of the season, they have reeled off ten straight wins. But there is something about this Mustang team that tells me the result could be different. When their backs are against the wall, they seem to step it up a notch and play with a lot of heart. Last week, they showed what playing with grit and determination could achieve.

East Lincoln 28, Monroe 27

Hunter Huss at Shelby

How many weeks in a row have we asked if anyone can beat Shelby? And how many weeks in a row has the answer been no? The Huskies get their chance tonight to knock off the three-time defending 2A champion. After three straight losses to open the season, Hunter Huss has won ten straight. But I’m afraid the Huskies haven’t seen an air attack like they will see tonight in Shelby. This may not be the typical “ho-hum” game for the Golden Lions, but I think they win comfortably.

Shelby 42, Hunter Huss 20

Pisgah at South Point

After defeating Western NC Athletic conference member Tuscola last week, the Red Raiders will host Pisgah tonight, another member of the conference. The Bears come in with a record of 12-1, only losing at Brevard by six points. But the strength of schedule seems to favor South Point. Three of their four losses came to teams that are still in the playoffs. Since their loss to Hunter Huss, the Red Raiders have outscored their opponents 369 to 27 in seven games. This team is playing its best at the right time.

South Point 35, Pisgah 14

West Rowan at Hibriten

No team surprised me more last week than Hibriten. Not the fact that they defeated Burns, but the margin of the final score and the way they dominated from start to finish. Now they get West Rowan, a team that defeated Crest last week 35-7. However, the Panthers are a perfect 13-0 and have made a believer out of me. And don’t forget, this team drops to 2A next year.

Hibriten 27, West Rowan 24

North Rowan at Reidsville

North Rowan takes a 11-2 record into Reidsville tonight, and are winners of eight in a row. The Cavaliers best outing of the season just might have been in a narrow 7-6 loss at Davie County, who is still alive in the 4A playoffs. Reidsville is a perfect 13-0, and have outscored their opponents 718 to 82. That’s ridiculous.

Reidsville 42, North Rowan 14

Mountain Island Charter at Murphy

While Cherryville and Bessemer City have been eliminated, the Raptors are still representing the Southern Piedmont 1A conference in the playoffs. Mountain Island Charter has been able to score points at will. But tonight at Murphy, they’ll see a Bulldog defense that allows just nine points a game.

Murphy 34, Mountain Island Charter 24

Vance at Butler

After losing to Mallard Creek in week two of the regular season, Butler got revenge last week with a 42-28 win over the three-time defending 4AA champs. This week doesn’t get any easier for the Bulldogs. The Vance Cougars come in with a 12-1 record, including a 38-21 regular season win over Mallard Creek.

Butler 34, Vance 28

Last week: 6-2

Overall: 86-26