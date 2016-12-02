Obituaries — 12-2-16

Vivian White

Julia Vivian Rhyne White, age 89, of 115 Oak Street Cherryville, passed away on Nov. 30, 2016 at Carolina Care Center in Cherryville. She was born at her childhood home on 115 Oak St. on Feb. 27, 1927 on a snowy day to her parents, Ola Irene Aderholdt Rhyne and Wert Baxter Rhyne Sr. She had an older brother, Wert B. Rhyne Jr. (Wert Jr.), and an older sister, Frances Evelyn Rhyne Barger.

Vivian grew up happily in the small community of Cherryville. According to family history, she had a tantrum when older sister Frances started first grade and left her behind. As a result, Mrs. Rhyne allowed Vivian to start school a year early. Vivian described herself as a mischievous little girl who swung on the glass door knobs in her home, and secretly rearranged her brother’s checker games. She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church with her family, and had fond memories of church friends and Luther League meetings.

While attending Cherryville High School, she was a Varsity Basketball player, a High School Cheerleader, and a member of the CHS band. She received her A.B. degree in 1947 from Lenoir Rhyne College, where she was a Maid of Honor in the May Court and an LRC Cheerleader. She pursued a graduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the School of Social Work.

While at Lenoir Rhyne, Vivian met Homer Thomas White Jr, also an LR Bear, while hitchhiking to town with her girlfriends in Hickory. Vivian and Tom were married on May 6, 1950 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cherryville. A daughter, Jane Lynn, was born on Dec. 27, 1951, and a son, Thomas Rhyne, was born on April 16, 1954. Vivian worked at Lincoln County Social Services, where she was Supervisor of Child Protective Services, and retired in 1986 after many years of service. Dedicated to the children she served; Vivian was a brave advocate for their safety and rights.

Vivian was affectionately known as “Dib” to many family members and friends. This nickname was given to her as a baby by her sister Frances who called her “Dibian” instead of “Vivian.” Her grandchildren loved her as “Dibba.” Special memories held by her family include her famous Thanksgiving dressing, passed down by her mother, Irene Rhyne, (which no one has been able to duplicate to this date); her special chicken casserole; her unique Christmas cookies, and her “ham rollies.” Her favorite flowers were yellow roses and she loved the colors blue and yellow. She cherished the daffodil garden in her back yard which bloomed every spring. Dibba was always optimistic and was never one to worry. She had limitless energy and thought she could accomplish anything in a short amount of time (and usually she did). She was a petite and gracious southern lady who always seemed to know the right thing to say at the right time. She made others feel comfortable and cared for. Lessons she taught to her family included “Don’t ever feel guilty,” “Don’t borrow trouble,” and “Enjoy each day because life is short.” She enjoyed entertaining her family with her “monkey dance” and “fish faces.” She loved walking, especially on the beach at North Myrtle, and doing the jitterbug with Tom. She was known for always being impeccably dressed, and no one did high heels better.

Vivian was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. Each of her seven grandchildren holds special memories in their hearts of their grandmother, Dibba. Jonathan remembers a childhood trip to Raleigh, where he and Dibba visited museums and the state capital. He credits his grandmother with his love for science because she planned after-school experiments and projects with him. Jennifer cherishes a special trip with Dibba to the mountains, including a visit to Dollywood. Memories for Whitney include beach trips, making Christmas cookies, the time Dibba helped each of the granddaughters make a dress, and feeding the fish at Westgate Park. Sara Jane remembers playing dress-up in Dibba’s clothes and jewelry as a child, and greatly misses her chicken casserole. Daniel will never forget their fishing trip together and he loved her funny monkey faces. Andrew remembers Dibba picking him up from elementary school, after school snacks, and picking up pecans in her backyard. According to Rhyne, her fluffy pancakes and cinnamon toast were “the best.”

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister, and her husband, H.T. White, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane White Simpson; son-in-law, Gary Simpson; son, Dr. Thomas Rhyne White; daughter-in-law, Diana Hallman White; grandchildren including Dr. Jonathan Brooks Simpson, Jennifer Lynn Simpson (Craig Cadwallader), Sara Jane Simpson Calhoun (Casey Calhoun), Andrew Paul Simpson (Kali Parker), Rhyne Michael Simpson, Whitney Julia White Walls (Travis Walls) and Daniel Rhyne White; and a great-grandson, Lawson Thomas Walls.

The family will receive friends today, December 2, 2016 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the Rhyne-White Chapel at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cherryville. A service will follow at 3 p.m.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Ms. Pam Mauney for her devoted care and attention.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 310 West Church St., Cherryville, NC 28021.

Audrey Bess Elmore Throneburg

Audrey Bess Elmore Throneburg, 86, of Catawba died November 29, 2016.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service today from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Evelyn Sabettie

Evelyn Roberts Sabettie, 90, of Cherryville died November 29, 2016.

Visitation will be held from 10:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. today at the First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at noon, today at the First Baptist Church. Burial will be at City Memorial Cemetery.

Luz Edilma Gonzalez

Luz Edilma Gonzalez, 71, of Conover died November 29, 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held December 4, 2016 at noon at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville. The family will receive friends December 3, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Conover.

Alma Cecile Fleenor

Alma Cecile Fleenor, 76, of Newton died December 1, 2016.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. December 3, 2016 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at noon on December 4, 2016 at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, Tenn. The family will receive friends December 3, 2016 immediately following the service.

