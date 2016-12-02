Mustangs travel to Monroe

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

For the third time in four seasons, East Lincoln will travel to Monroe for a playoff game. The Mustangs are hoping the third time’s the charm.

In 2013, after defeating Bandys and Maiden in rounds one and two, East Lincoln fell to Monroe 34-13 in the third round.

Then last season, after rolling through the first three rounds of the playoffs, the Mustangs were beaten 46-6 by the Redhawks in the 2AA Western Regional finals.

What leads us to believe this year will be any different? For starters, Monroe is beatable. Last season’s team went a perfect 16-0, and played in only one game that was decided by less than 19 points. This year’s team has two losses. One was a 45-37 loss to a very good Sun Valley team to open the season, and the other was a 27-20 loss to Charlotte Latin, the Independent state champion.

Also, Big 22 quarterback Zephaniah Wall only played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury.

But Monroe is still very talented. Sophomore Trey Shepherd has filled in nicely for the injured Wall. Shepherd has completed 52 of his 108 pass attempts for 1,140 yards and 13 touchdowns in his ten games played. He also averages 9.8 yards per rush attempt.

Shepherd’s top receivers are senior Jadarious McManus and sophomore Traevon Kenion. McManus has 30 receptions for 556 yards and 7 touchdowns, while Kenion has 24 catches for 585 yards and 8 scores.

Mckinley Nelson is the leading running back for the Redhawks. The junior has 193 carries for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. Monroe also uses three or four other running backs, and have rushed for nearly 3,000 yards as a team.

The Redhawks, however, are winning primarily with defense. Monroe has allowed just 179 points this season, less than 14 per game.

Jaqwaun Coffie leads the team with 148 tackles. The senior linebacker has 89 solo tackles and 59 assists. Senior defensive linemen Miquille Bryant and DeAndre Staton have 116 tackles each, and Dashawn Goings has 101.

Staton and Bryant have 13 and 12 sacks respectively.

The Redhawks have 22 interceptions as a team, led by senior Camron Covington, junior Johnathan Phillips and sophomore Jahtwan Stafford with four each.

The game features two teams with a lot of recent success. In the last four years, East Lincoln or Monroe has played in either the 2AA or 2A state championship game.

Last year, Monroe defeated Bunn in the 2AA title game, and in 2014 it was East Lincoln defeating Washington. The Redhawks lost to T.W. Andrews in the championship game in 2013, and the Mustangs won the 2A title in 2012, ending Tarboro’s run of three straight championships.

Hendersonville at Lincolnton

If you like offense, this is the place to be. Last week, the two teams combined to score 141 points. Hendersonville defeated Surry Central 73-28, while Lincolnton was rolling over Eastern Randolph 68-27.

Don’t expect to see those kind of numbers, but it should be a very high scoring third round game.

Both teams love to throw the football, and are blessed with really good quarterbacks and receivers. The key to this one might be running back Xavier McClain. How well can the Bearcats defend the area’s leading running back.

McClain has run for 1,881 yards and 28 touchdowns this season.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo