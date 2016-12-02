FRIDAY

Fundraiser

The Lincoln County Special Olympics will host a BBQ plate fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. until all food is sold at Denver Wal-Mart parking lot, located at 7131 NC 73 in Denver. To place your order call (704) 308-6398, (980) 241-6782, (704) 530-3023 or (704) 473-8382.

SATURDAY

Dessert theatre

The Lincolnton High School Drama Club will be presenting a mystery dessert theatre at 7:30 p.m. at the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 W. Main St. in Lincolnton. Limited $10 tickets are available at the door.

Christmas Parade

Crouse Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, located at Old Hwy. 150 in Crouse will host Annual Crouse Christmas Parade at 1 p.m. Rain or shine. For more information please call (704) 214-7579.

Luncheon

The United Methodist Women of McKendree United Methodist Church, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton will host a chicken pie and ham luncheon. Morning worship begins at 9:30 a.m.

Fundraiser

Creekside Lake, located at 2991 Sam Houser Rd. in Vale will host a Toys for Tots fishing tournament from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with an 8:30 a.m. draw and a tournament from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. with a 5:30 p.m. draw. Cost is $30 for each tournament; free taco soup dinner will be available. Toys and monetary donations are welcome; a Toys for Tots box will be on site. For more information call (704) 860-1280.

Christmas Bazaar

Lakeside Church, located at 6636 Pine Ridge Rd. in Denver will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Crafts, misc. items, and baked goods for sale. Enjoy a hot dog, BBQ, chips, hot cocoa, coffee, apple cider or drink while you shop. Proceeds benefit the building fund.

Auction

Bethel Baptist Church will host a farm auction at Tractor Supply, located at Lincoln Center, 401 N. Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton at 11 a.m. All sale Fees will benefit the Outreach Ministry. Food will be available. For more information please call Roy Bivens at (704) 530-6910.

Country Breakfast

Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. in Cherryville will host a country breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the children’s renovations.

Gospel Concert

Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy. 16 S. in Lowesville will host a concert featuring the Hayes family from Boone and Kira Shcherbakoval from Philadelphia, Pa. at 6 p.m. For more information call Carroll Cooke at (704) 618-9762.

SUNDAY

Gospel

Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 1360 Ivey Church Rd. in Maiden will host Folk Mountain Gospel featuring Don and Donna Mohl of Fair Grove, Mo. A love offering will be received.

Benefit luncheon

Macedonia Methodist Church, located at 8099 Macedonia Church Rd. in Vale will host a soup and sandwich luncheon to benefit Arlene Short beginning at noon. Drinks and desserts will also be available.

MONDAY

Meeting

The Lincoln County Public Education Foundation Board of Director’s will meet at noon at Battleground Elementary School, located at 201 Jeb Seagle Drive in Lincolnton.