Wolves to host Hendersonville this Friday

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Very few teams scored more points last Friday night than the 68 that Lincolnton put on the scoreboard. But the Wolves opponent this Friday was one of them.

Hendersonville went over the 70-point plateau, defeating an 11-1 Surry Central team by a score of 73-28. Surry Central came into the game allowing 27 points per contest.

The Bearcats (10-3) put up some unbelievable numbers, including quarterback Alex Williford. The junior completed 27 of his 35 pass attempts for 498 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Fourteen of those completions went to wide receiver Tykel Landrum. The junior’s 14 catches went for 364 yards.

Ty’rese Hunt, the leading rusher this season for Hendersonville, gained 116 yards 0n 17 carries. Hunt has rushed for 923 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Landrum improved his totals as well. He now has 88 catches for 1,608 yards this year to lead the team.

As for Williford, the big numbers are just something that he’s gotten used to. He has thrown for 3,144 yards on the season.

Defensively, seniors Jhon Salguero and Shaq Rospel lead the team in tackles with 88 and 82 respectively. Landrum is also a key part of the Bearcats defense, and has recorded 79 tackles.

Hendersonville averages 43 points a game on offense, not far from Lincolnton’s 49 a game. Both teams allow 22 points a game defensively.

The Bearcats do have three losses. They lost their season opener to Murphy by a score of 21-17, before wins over West Henderson, East Henderson and North Henderson.

In week five, they fell to 3A power A.C. Reynolds by a score of 40-17. Hendersonville then bounced back with possibly their best regular season win of the season, a 42-22 victory over then undefeated Mountain Heritage.

After putting up 66 points in back to back wins over Madison and Avery County, the Bearcats lost to defending 1A West champion Mitchell by a score of 35-22.

They closed out the regular season with wins over Owen and Polk County.

After they got a scare in the first round of the 2A playoffs, narrowly defeating Lexington 38-35, they left no doubt with their 45-point margin of victory at Surry Central.

The Wolves only loss came at home in the final week of the regular season to Maiden. Since then, Lincolnton has looked dominant.

The Wolves have outscored their two playoff opponents 116-40.

The teams have met three times, but not since 1976. Fans that attended that 1976 game in Hendersonville will quickly tell you how cold that November night was. What made it even colder was the 42-0 thumping that Lincolnton took in the first round playoff game.

The Wolves shut out the Bearcats in 1946 and 1947.

Friday night’s matchup should keep pace with this season’s theme in high school football. High scores not only dominated the regular season, but have made a big presence in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

This one could be decided by which team has the ball last.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN