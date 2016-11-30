OUR VIEW — A season of giving

In the midst of the Christmas season, with its emphasis, unfortunately, on buying and selling, it’s important to remember the spirit of giving.

There are many Lincoln County charities doing fine work the time of year, and they need the public’s support. Many of use are blessed with more than we need — more food, more money, more time, more talents. All of those things can be used to the benefit of those who are less fortunate.

Christian Ministry, Toys for Tots and the Happy Tree project are each collecting food and/or gifts for local families and children. Christian Ministry in particular has a need for both donations and volunteers to help with its various outreach programs. These groups provide services that meet very real, serious needs in our community. If it weren’t for these donations, some local children might not have anything to eat or a present to open on Christmas. Those of us who can help have an obligation to do so. That’s one of the things that shows the strength and worth of a community, how it treats its most vulnerable members.

Another dire need in the community, detailed in a story in today’s edition, the county’s homeless shelter, Hesed House, is facing a funding shortfall because of a grant it didn’t receive this year. Hesed House offers a warm, safe place for the county’s homeless population, and it needs support. County commissioners should be applauded for approving a $10,000 donation to the shelter, but more is needed.

We should all be thankful for the things we have, and recognize that the space between those who have and those who don’t isn’t very far. It’s our responsibility during this season to do what we can to help.