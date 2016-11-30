Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

No games scheduled

Thursday, Dec. 1

No games scheduled

Friday, Dec. 2

Basketball

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

Cherryville at Lincoln Charter

Football

2A West

Hendersonville at Lincolnton 7:30 p.m.

North Rowan at Reidsville 7:30 p.m.

2AA West

East Lincoln at Monroe 7:30 p.m.

Hunter Huss at Shelby 7:30 p.m.

3A West

West Rowan at Hibriten 7:30 p.m.

Pisgah at South Point 7:30 p.m.

3AA West

Marvin Ridge at Hickory Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Weddington at A.C. Reynolds 7:30 p.m.

1A West

Mountain Island Charter at Murphy 7:30 p.m.

Cherokee at Mitchell 7:30 p.m.

1AA West

Whiteville at Mount Airy 7:30 p.m.

East Montgomery at West Montgomery 7:30 p.m.

4A West

Greensboro-Dudley at Davie County 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Catholic at East Forsyth 7:30 p.m.

4AA

Vance at Butler 7:30 p.m.

West Forsyth at Greensboro-Page 7:30 p.m.