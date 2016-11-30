This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
No games scheduled
Thursday, Dec. 1
No games scheduled
Friday, Dec. 2
Basketball
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
Cherryville at Lincoln Charter
Football
2A West
Hendersonville at Lincolnton 7:30 p.m.
North Rowan at Reidsville 7:30 p.m.
2AA West
East Lincoln at Monroe 7:30 p.m.
Hunter Huss at Shelby 7:30 p.m.
3A West
West Rowan at Hibriten 7:30 p.m.
Pisgah at South Point 7:30 p.m.
3AA West
Marvin Ridge at Hickory Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Weddington at A.C. Reynolds 7:30 p.m.
1A West
Mountain Island Charter at Murphy 7:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Mitchell 7:30 p.m.
1AA West
Whiteville at Mount Airy 7:30 p.m.
East Montgomery at West Montgomery 7:30 p.m.
4A West
Greensboro-Dudley at Davie County 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte Catholic at East Forsyth 7:30 p.m.
4AA
Vance at Butler 7:30 p.m.
West Forsyth at Greensboro-Page 7:30 p.m.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login